Morning Briefing Dec 15: More pressure heaped on Oranga Tamariki

The Māori Party calls for Oranga Tamariki CEO Grainne Moss to follow her deputy out the door, the trans-Tasman bubble edges closer, and 'deeply concerning' issues are uncovered at Auckland Prison.

Grainne Moss. Source: Getty

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Hoani Lambert has resigned from the government agency, but embattled CEO Grainne Moss says she won’t be stepping down from her role, despite many calls to do so. She says she still has the full confidence of her team.

However, the Māori Party last night called for Moss to follow Lambert’s lead.

Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says Lambert’s move “proves there are major problems that run right through Oranga Tamariki, starting at the top”.

The party then repeated its calls for a Mokopuna Māori Authority to look after the welfare of all Māori babies.

Lambert will be speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast programme just after 7am today.

Trans-Tasman bubble a step closer

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is visiting Auckland Airport today to check on its plans for handling a trans-Tasman bubble.

The Government yesterday revealed it’s agreed in principle to quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia by the end of March, however contingency plans still need to be put in place in case of outbreaks.

The proposed bubble, which still needs sign-off from Australia’s Cabinet, relies on no significant developments in either country’s Covid situation.

Both National and ACT say the Government is moving too slowly in reopening the quarantine-free travel.

The trans-Tasman bubble news comes two days after New Zealand and the Cook Islands agreed to a similar travel arrangement.

Business leaders on both sides have welcomed that news, however, there’s also criticism the Government is taking too cautious an approach in setting it up.

'Deeply concerning' issues at prison

The Chief Ombudsman says Auckland Prison needs to change after an unannounced inspection uncovered several failings and significant staffing issues.

Peter Boshier’s report into the prison at Paremoremo reveals some maximum security inmates were locked in their cells for 22 to 23 hours a day.

Staff shortages also meant prisoners were often unable to participate in rehabilitation programmes or medical assessments, while more than a third of inmates reported being assaulted at the prison.

The full report can be found here. Corrections has accepted or partially accepted all of its findings.

Mallard to answer to MPs

Speaker Trevor Mallard is due to face a Select Committee tomorrow to answer MPs’ questions about his behaviour.

Mallard falsely accused a parliamentary worker of rape last year, leading to a defamation case that cost taxpayers more than $333,000.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Mallard made a mistake but she still backs him as Speaker of the House.

Both National and ACT have called for Mallard to step down from the role.

Thunberg swipes at NZ's efforts

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has criticised New Zealand’s climate emergency declaration for its lack of action in helping limit global warming as set out in the Paris Agreement.

The 17-year-old’s criticism of the “so-called” climate emergency declaration echoes that of opposition parties.

Jacinda Ardern responded to Thunberg’s remarks, saying the Government’s declaration and goal to make the public service carbon neutral by 2025 “is not the totality of our plans on climate change”.

Other news of note this morning:

- A 'new variant' of Covid-19 has been identified in the UK, which is believed to be responsible for quickly spreading the virus across parts of England.

- The members of the US Electoral College are casting their ballots today, formalising Joe Biden’s election victory. The New York Times has live updates of that process here.

- Australian police are bracing for an all-out gang war after an apparent execution at a motorsport event in Perth at the weekend.

- A “top-up” payment has been approved for hundreds of Canterbury homeowners who settled their earthquake claims with Southern Response.

- New rules are making it easier for sex workers and gay men to donate blood.

- The US is deciding whether the monarch butterfly should receive designation as a threatened species.

- And the All Blacks have found out who they will face in pool play at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

And finally...

Source: NBC

New Zealand’s current Covid-free status has popped up during a Saturday Night Live broadcast.

The skit saw Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet stretching his acting range by playing a rebellious Covid-19 virus who let his family down by failing to infect Kiwis when they sent him to New Zealand.

“People are going to concerts there – it’s a disgrace!” his Covid parents shout.