Morning Briefing August 31: Auckland wakes up to another new normal

Auckland begins life at Alert Level 2.5 this morning as the city still looks to isolate its large cluster of Covid-19 cases.

Source: istock.com

Two new cases of the virus were confirmed in the community yesterday – one in Auckland and one in Tokoroa – with both linked to the current cluster.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has the systems in place to function at Alert Level 2 (and 2.5) while dealing with the long “tail” of such an outbreak.

However, she says those systems will only work if people follow the guidance. A summary of what Level 2.5 means for Aucklanders can be found here.

The compulsory use of masks on the country’s public transport also begins today, with Aucklanders encouraged to wear them in places like shops and malls, too.

Police say they will help Kiwis “ease into” the use of masks by being present at transport hubs. People are being warned to expect a slow commute amid Level 2 measures.

Meanwhile, Ms Ardern has admitted to being “incredibly angry” about an official Covid-response unit message on social media advising all residents in west and south Auckland to get tested for the virus over the weekend.

As confusion reigned and long queues formed at testing stations yesterday, Ms Ardern said the messaging was incorrect.

Mixed feelings on move

Auckland’s move to Alert Level 2.5 has been met with some unease.

Many Pasifika providers are still treating this week as Level 3, while experts have warned New Zealand is taking a risk in relaxing Auckland’s travel restrictions and potentially seeding new outbreaks elsewhere. Auckland University’s Shaun Hendy will be elaborating on those concerns on TVNZ’s Breakfast just after 7am today.

However, some communities outside of Auckland are celebrating the shift down the alert levels.

Towns that rely on tourism, like Queenstown and Ohakune, are breathing a sigh of relief that Auckland tourists are on their way again, while many Northlanders are also keen to see the end of the lockdown that’s cut them off from the rest of the country.

Aucklanders are still being urged to use common sense while travelling and to stay home if they’re unwell.

Battle to contain blaze

Fire crews have been working through the night to contain a large scrub fire burning out of control in the Mackenzie region.

Fire and Emergency NZ says the blaze has burned through more than 2000 hectares of forestry and scrub on both sides of State Highway 80, near Twizel.

Several properties needed to be evacuated yesterday and road closures remain in the area.

Baby food mystery solved

Countdown is recalling three brands of baby food sold in pouches after an investigation found mice were the likely cause of holes found in their packaging across supermarkets in the North Island.

People are being asked not to consume the products, whether damaged or not, because of potential contamination by the mice.

The nationwide recall affects all flavours and batches of the products from the Only Organics, Natureland and Smiling Tums brands.

Countdown says the “mouse activity” is not related to any of the brands themselves.

There have been no reports of illness, but parents have been told to seek medical advice if they have concerns.

What next for NZX?

New Zealand’s stock exchange will be hoping for a disruption-free day today after being plagued by offshore cyber attacks for much of last week.

The Government has confirmed the GCSB has been called in to assist the NZX with the ongoing problems.

It comes amid warnings the cyber attacks could impact every New Zealander with a KiwiSaver account. Simplicity chief executive Sam Stubbs says the attacks could force investment schemes to shut down until normal service resumes.

Other news of note this morning:

TVNZ’s Sunday programme has spoken to Alo Ngata’s mother, who’s calling for justice after a report found police failings over his death in custody.

A man has been shot dead in the US city of Portland as a large group of President Trump supporters clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters.

All primary and secondary students in England are returning to school this week after six months of being housebound.

Nearly 200 people have been fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions in Victoria, including a woman who held a birthday party for a five-year-old.

The Herald reports white New Zealanders are more likely to get the new, more generous welfare payment introduced by the Government following the Covid-19 outbreak.

A new survey finds support for legalising recreational cannabis may be going up in smoke ahead of October’s referendum.

And a Tasmanian tiger pelt found in New Zealand has caused excitement in Australia over the extinct marsupial.

And finally...

Vote Compass. Source: 1 NEWS

It may have slipped your mind with Covid-19 on the country’s doorstep, but New Zealand is rapidly approaching polling day. And if you’re still undecided as to how you’ll cast your ballot this year, TVNZ has brought back its Vote Compass tool.

Used by more than 400,000 people during the last election, this interactive survey allows voters to see how their own views match up with party policies.