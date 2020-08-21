Morning Briefing August 21: What will it take for a drop in Alert Levels?

New Zealand’s current Covid-19 Alert Levels are being reviewed today with Cabinet relying on information about the Auckland cluster “right up to the hour before” they meet.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says factors to consider include capacity of both the country’s labs and contact tracing systems.

He says the level of testing outside of Auckland is also key as they work to ascertain if the virus has spread from the city.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker says the fact that the number of new cases has stayed flat is encouraging.

At this stage Auckland remains in Level 3 lockdown with the rest of the country at Level 2 until midnight Wednesday.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff hopes the city will move down alert levels then, but says he understands the danger in moving too quickly.

The decision on moving Alert Levels is expected on Monday.

Two Covid cases investigated

While Cabinet reviews the country’s Alert Levels, health authorities are still investigating two Covid-19 cases that can’t be linked to the community cluster.

Genome sequencing is underway to determine how a Westfield St Luke's employee caught the virus, while a hotel lift has been identified as a possible point of transmission for a managed isolation hotel employee who tested positive.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the maintenance worker used the lift just minutes after a person already confirmed to have the virus had been in it. He says transmission through surfaces is possible.

It comes as five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the community yesterday, all linked to the Auckland cluster.

Six people are receiving hospital care for the virus, including one person who’s now in ICU at Middlemore Hospital.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s health select committee has refused a request from National’s health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti to summon Dr Bloomfield for questioning about the latest outbreak.

Dr Reti says Kiwis “deserve answers as to why they were forced into lockdown again”. Dr Reti is due to appear on TVNZ’s Breakfast around 7.20am today to discuss the issue further.

Parties reveal border plans

Border security plans have become a hot button election issue following the resurgence of Covid-19.

ACT and National were the latest parties revealing their plans for the border yesterday with ACT’s David Seymour proposing a “wellbeing approach” to tackling the virus. He says the country needs “deeper levels of defence” than just the border.

National, meanwhile, released a tough border plan, saying returning Kiwis would need a negative Covid-19 test before flying if they’re elected to government. It’s a policy that could leave some New Zealanders unable to return home.

National is also proposing creating a new agency to oversee border management, with Judith Collins calling the current system “ad-hoc”.

Meanwhile, the Government revealed new security measures for quarantine facilities yesterday.

Their estimated $6 million rollout includes thermal CCTV around perimeters that will trigger an alarm if returnees attempt to break out.

It follows the Government’s deployment of 500 more Defence Force personnel in managed isolation facilities.

Majority of Kiwis want vaccine

A new study has found three-quarters of New Zealanders plan on getting a Covid-19 vaccine if and when one becomes available.

The research by Massey University found most people also support imposing restrictions on anybody who refuses the vaccine.

Only half of the survey’s respondents said they would be willing to pay for the vaccine.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there would be no need to make a Covid-19 vaccine compulsory in New Zealand, however she says anyone choosing not to have the vaccine would be putting their own health at risk.

NZ’s suicide rate drops

New Zealand’s suicide rate is at its lowest in three years, according to provisional statistics released this morning.

In the year to June 30, 654 people died by suicide compared to 685 the year before. The numbers also show a decrease in the number of young people dying by suicide, but an increase in suspected suicides in the 80-84 age range.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall says the overall drop in numbers is “encouraging” but says “it’s important to remember that there are still more than 650 families who have lost someone in tragic circumstances”.

Other news of note this morning:

US President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon has been charged with fraud over a border wall scheme.

The Health Minister is again addressing false rumours about Covid-19, this time about children being taken away from people who test positive for the virus.

The Government is expanding the criteria of its Business Finance Guarantee Scheme, meaning more businesses now qualify for loans.

The Green Party says it wants to increase paid sick leave from five days to 10.

Hundreds of Christchurch health workers have marched in protest following several top-level resignations at the Canterbury District Health Board.

The BBC’s Planet Earth has released a short video featuring Sir David Attenborough aimed at “raising spirits” as the world continues to suffer through the Covid-19 pandemic.

And it turns out you can save more on your supermarket spend if you shop on two particular days of the week – find out which ones here.

And finally...

Beauty influencers are a big deal.

Bona fide superstars have been made out of amateur makeup artists around the world and a new reality TV competition, Glow Up, is looking for New Zealand’s next makeup sensation.

Seven Sharp’s Laura Daniel was supposed to meet the mentors from the show for her own “glow up” but had to resort to a socially distanced makeover via Zoom call.