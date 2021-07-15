Morning Briefing Aug 19: NZ on edge as list of exposure sites swells

Vaccinations resume and new mask mandates begin as the list of locations linked to New Zealand's Delta outbreak quickly grows.

A Covid testing station in Melbourne. Source: Getty

Genome sequencing shows New Zealand’s Delta outbreak is linked to New South Wales – but how and when the virus reached our shores is still a mystery.

A possible link to the border has been uncovered in one of the 10 cases currently linked to the outbreak, with the long list of exposure sites now dating back two weeks.

The South Island is also on alert as it’s revealed residents have attended four of those locations.

Most of the cases confirmed so far are people in their 20s, including a teacher at Avondale College and a fully vaccinated nurse who worked four shifts at Auckland Hospital while infectious.

Air New Zealand last night revealed one of its crew has also tested positive for Covid-19 following a flight from Japan to Aotearoa over the weekend, but there’s no indication yet the worker is one of the 10 cases linked to the Delta outbreak.

Modelling suggests the current outbreak could reach as many as 120 cases, given the age group of those infected and their likelihood in going to places where they might be in close contact with others.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield say people’s level of compliance with lockdown will impact that modelling.

Ardern pointed to the example of New South Wales, where new case numbers spiked past 630 yesterday, with many of those people still active in the community.

Sign up to get the Morning Briefing delivered direct to your inbox – here.

Vaccine rollout restarts

The Covid-19 vaccination programme resumes today after questions were raised around it being temporarily halted in the wake of Auckland’s Delta outbreak.

Jacinda Ardern says yesterday’s pause in proceedings was to allow DHBs to implement contingency plans for vaccinating under Level 4 restrictions.

She says the vaccine rollout is mostly continuing as planned with all those aged over 40 able to schedule a jab via bookmyvaccine.co.nz.

Meanwhile, Māori health professionals are urging for more to be done to address inequities in the vaccine rollout.

Dr Rawiri Jansen says Māori populations are the least vaccinated in New Zealand, which poses a threat to the country.

RNZ reports communities are aware and responding to that threat, swinging into action to protect kuia and kaumatua through this latest lockdown.

New mask mandate begins

Tighter rules around masks have also been introduced to help contain the spread of the Delta variant.

From today, it’s mandatory for everyone over 12 to wear a mask at all essential services, including supermarkets, pharmacies, and service stations, during Level 4. Masks had already been mandated from Level 1 on public transport and flights.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles has also urged people to mask up whenever they leave the house and stay away from anyone who isn’t in their bubble.

She says now that we know Covid-19 is airborne, socialising two metres apart from someone is no longer safe to do.

No change to OCR

The Reserve Bank defied expectations and held New Zealand’s official cash rate steady at 0.25 per cent yesterday.

The RBNZ was widely expected to start hiking rates as New Zealand’s economic situation improves, but this week’s Delta outbreak saw those rates held at historic lows.

However, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says the arrival of the Delta strain on New Zealand’s shores hasn’t shifted them from their broad path in lifting the official cash rate and tightening monetary policy.

Anti-Taliban protests turn deadly

Anti-Taliban protests have killed at least three in Afghanistan, according to local reports.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Jalalabad over the removal of the Afghan flag and shots were fired as protesters attempted to take down the Taliban flag.

It comes as the Taliban move to create a new government, while western countries ramp up evacuation efforts out of Kabul.

Other news of note this morning:

- Thousands of Pasifika in Auckland, who have fallen prey to illegal pyramid schemes, have been left without cash for food or rent as the country is plunged into lockdown.

- Former political candidate Billy Te Kahika has been arrested in Auckland after police converged on an anti-lockdown protest of around 50 people yesterday.

- Comedian and 8 Out of 10 Cats captain Sean Lock has died, aged 58.

- The head of People and Culture at MediaWorks has resigned in the company’s second high-level departure in a week.

And Shaun Johnson has been granted an early release by the Cronulla Sharks to return to New Zealand after securing a place in MIQ for him and his family.

And finally...

A person scrolling through the news on their phone - stock image Source: istock.com

Kiwis love it when other countries start talking about us. And New Zealand going into hard lockdown following the discovery of one Covid case has certainly got the international media chattering.

A wrap of those expressions of surprise from outlets like the Washington Post and CNN can be found here.