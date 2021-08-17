Morning Briefing Aug 17: Chaos in Kabul as NZ prepares rescue mission

The NZ military prepares for a mercy mission to Afghanistan as several people are killed during desperate bids to flee the country, and a youth is charged with murder in Christchurch.

Taliban fighters sit on the back of a vehicle. Source: Associated Press

As New Zealand prepares a military operation to rescue Kiwis and others trapped in Afghanistan, chaos at Kabul’s airport has reportedly left several people dead, including some who fell from a departing military transport jet.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare says New Zealand’s forces could be deployed as early as tomorrow to evacuate Kiwis and some at-risk Afghan nationals who have been helping state agencies.

US President Joe Biden is expected to address his nation later this morning after facing intense criticism over his handling of the situation in Afghanistan. Leading figures in his administration admit they’ve been caught off guard by the speed of the Afghan security force collapse.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark, who sent troops to Afghanistan in 2001, says there’s been a “massive intelligence failure”, meaning governments underestimated the Taliban’s strength.

She says watching the Taliban’s invasion this month has been “utterly surreal” and “such a massive step backwards”, particularly for women and girls in Afghanistan.

Although the Taliban claim to be more moderate, there’s still concern their rapid takeover will see a downward spiral in Afghanistan’s freedoms.

International relations expert Professor Robert Patman says “the jury is still out” on how moderate the Taliban will be and that its track record “is not encouraging”.

The Washington Post has rounded up what the Taliban’s rule entailed last time around, which included the closure of schools for girls, beatings for women who were seen unaccompanied in public spaces, and public executions in Kabul’s Ghazi Stadium.

Sign up to get the Morning Briefing delivered direct to your inbox – here.

Youth charged with murder

A youth has been charged with murder over the death of Zion Purukamu at a party in Christchurch on Friday.

The accused will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court today and will also face two counts of wounding.

Purukamu was one of three allegedly stabbed on Medbury Terrace in Fendalton on Friday night.

Police are still asking anyone who was at the party when the incident occurred to come forward.

Australia still in Delta's grip

Seven more people have died in New South Wales as the state struggles to contain its deadly Covid outbreak.

The state also recorded another 478 cases of the virus yesterday, with at least 91 of those circulating in the community while infectious. Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the transmission numbers are "disturbingly high".

Meanwhile, Victoria’s current lockdown has been extended again due to mystery Covid infections, while the Covid outbreak in Australia’s capital Canberra grew by 19 more cases yesterday.

Greater Darwin and Katherine have also entered a snap three-day lockdown after a single case was recorded there.

Olympians finally welcomed home

New Zealand's first batch of Olympians have officially been welcomed home after exiting managed isolation in Christchurch yesterday.

The athletes, including rowers, rugby sevens players, surfers, and gymnasts, were greeted by starstruck Harewood School students eager for autographs.

Gold medallist Hamish Bond says he’s especially excited about heading home after missing the birth of his third child while in MIQ.

Some athletes also spoke of their sadness at having to process the news of cyclist Olivia Podmore’s sudden death while they completed managed isolation.

Gold medal-winning rowers Emma Twigg and Michael Brake both spoke to 1 NEWS about Podmore, adding they believe there’s room for change across the board in high performance sport, particularly regarding the treatment of athletes.

Birthing unit faces closure

The birthing options for expectant mothers in Wellington could soon be restricted with the possible closure of the only facility outside of the hospital.

The privately run Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre has been providing parents with an alternative to hospital births since 2018 but financial losses mean it could be gone for good.

Those who have used the facility say it’s extremely concerning parents will no longer have a range of choices for their birth.

A decision on the centre’s future is expected early next week.

Other news of note this morning:

- Train services between Plimmerton and Waikanae have been suspended after a passenger train derailed in Paekākāriki.

- The official cash rate is expected to rise for the first time in seven years tomorrow.

- Whanganui City College students have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite the presence of protesters trying to hand out pamphlets to pupils.

- Two people have been arrested after an attack that left Wallabies great and Tonga coach Toutai Kefu fighting for his life.

- The trial of two former Christchurch Earthquake Authority (CERA) employees accused of corruption has begun.

- And The Panthers, a TVNZ series chronicling the rise of the Polynesian Panthers, has become the first New Zealand show to be accepted into the prestigious Toronto Film Festival.

And finally...

Dog plays with rope toy - stock image. Source: istock.com

Fair Go has waded into the issue of dog toys after questions over whether they’re fit for purpose.

One dog owner told the show she spent $26 on a toy for one of her Labradors and watched as it was destroyed in just 20 minutes.