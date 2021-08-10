Morning Briefing Aug 10: New climate report 'code red for humanity'

A new report finds some climate change impacts are now irreversible, the lights go out as NZ experiences a power 'emergency', and health officials nervously await port Covid test results.

Two men try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Source: Associated Press

World temperatures are set to rise 1.5 degrees in the next 20 years with the effects of climate change expected to get much worse.

A new landmark report from the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says immediate and large-scale reduction in greenhouse gases is needed to prevent global warming rising even further.

The report has found human activity is changing the planet’s climate in “unprecedented” ways, with the effects of that change being felt earlier than previously predicted.

While the world still has a chance to limit global warming at relatively safe levels, the IPCC report says some climate change impacts, including sea level rise, are no longer reversible. It warns more extreme weather is also inevitable within the next 20 years.

UN Secretary General António Guterres says this new report "is a code red for humanity".

He says there’s “no room for delay and no room for excuses” and is calling on government leaders to make the upcoming climate summit in Glasgow a success.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says the report "underscores the urgency and the importance of having a really strong emission reductions plan in response to the Climate Commission's advice".

Stuff’s political editor Luke Malpass writes the New Zealand Government will now have to “decide how much economic cost it is prepared to accept in the short-term to start fixing climate change”.

The IPCC report is the first major review of climate change science in eight years. This backgrounder details what the report is, why it’s a big deal, and why its findings should be trusted. The IPCC report itself can be found here.

Power 'emergency' hits thousands

The lights went out across large parts of the North Island last night following a New Zealand-wide power “emergency”.

Power generation failed to meet an all-time high demand for electricity, with cold weather across the country to blame for the increased power use.

Nationwide operator Transpower called a “grid emergency” at 7pm and asked local power companies to reduce their load, with some resorting to rolling power outages. Power was eventually restored to affected customers just before 9pm.

Both Transpower and Energy Minister Megan Woods are expected to give an update on the incident later today.

And those weren’t the only electricity woes making headlines yesterday.

1 NEWS’ Cushla Norman reports electricity prices are getting less competitive and consumers also have less choice, as some independent retailers reduce the number of new customers they’re taking on.

Nervous wait on port tests

Critical Covid-19 test results are due back today from port workers in Tauranga following positive cases on a container ship berthed in the region.

Nearly 100 port staff came into contact with 11 crew members from the Rio de la Plata container ship who tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Health says port workers wore PPE and the risk to the public has been appropriately managed, however just nine of the 98 affected port workers are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says officials have faced several barriers in vaccinating port staff, including vaccine misinformation and hesitancy. She says there may be job losses with an upcoming mandate for port workers to be vaccinated in order to carry on with their roles.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says crew on cargo ships coming into New Zealand is “a huge area of vulnerability” and more effort is needed in “turning down this risk”. The Maritime Union is also calling for stricter handling of foreign vessels.

Meanwhile, the wider Covid vaccine rollout continues to pick up momentum with another age bracket eligible to book in for their jab earlier than originally planned.

People aged 50 and over will be able to make an appointment for their vaccination from this Friday.

Brain gain for New Zealand

New research has found New Zealand’s much lamented “brain drain” has reversed for the first time in 20 years.

A report from The Helen Clark Foundation and WSP shows New Zealand has recorded a net gain of citizens since the Covid pandemic began.

More than 15,000 Kiwis have returned home in the last year due to the pandemic, with another 30 per cent of surveyed expats saying they also intend to make a return to Aotearoa.

The report authors say New Zealand needs to capitalise on this opportunity by making it as easy as possible for Kiwis to return home and developing world-class cities and towns where people want to live.

The full report can be found here.

Kiwi Olympian dies

Cyclist Olivia Podmore, who represented New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has died aged 24.

Her family confirmed the news in a social media tribute after she uploaded a concerning Instagram post yesterday afternoon, which has since been taken down. In the post, Podmore, who didn't go to the Tokyo Olympics, detailed the pressures of competing at the highest level.

Cycling New Zealand says they’re “deeply saddened” by the loss of “much loved” Podmore and are providing support to their staff and riders following the news.

Other news of note this morning:

- Hospital midwives have begun a wave of rolling nationwide strikes, demanding better pay and working conditions.

- Police are urging caution as the friends of the five teens killed in a crash at the weekend plan a car meet-up in their honour.

- An ACC restructure has left staff with "overwhelming caseloads" and so stressed they're "dropping like flies", according to a union survey.

- Fair Go reports a stroke patient was left for 86 days without essential home help because her new bed was too low.

- New Zealand's largest poultry supplier Tegel has announced it is putting its prices up.

- Residents are being urged to keep a closer eye on their gas hot water systems after a burglary spree around Auckland.

- Jacinda Ardern says a New Zealand-hosted NRL grand final would be "a hard ask" after suggestions were made of holding the event in Auckland.

- And one of Wellington’s most famous residents – yes, it’s Mittens the cat again – is about to release a book.

And finally...

Cheerio sausages. Source: Seven Sharp

New Zealand cuisine is renowned for its complexity, depth and variety, including a most beloved childhood staple – the cheerio sausage.

Traditionally, Kiwi kids get a free cheerio when they visit the local butcher, but is it a tradition under threat? Seven Sharp investigates.