Morning Briefing April 8: Is compulsory quarantine on the cards?

New Zealanders are being advised to have an Easter staycation and stay where they are as the country racks up its lowest number of coronavirus cases in a fortnight.

Source: Associated Press

Health officials revealed 54 new confirmed and probable cases, with no new clusters of the virus, yesterday.

But while those numbers have Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cautiously optimistic, a public health expert has warned that not being tough enough at the border could leave the country in lockdown for longer.

Epidemiologist Sir David Skegg told the Epidemic Response Committee that arrangements for quarantining those arriving in the country had “clearly not worked in the way that was planned” and need to be tightened.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says a decision on compulsory quarantine at New Zealand’s border was under "very active consideration", while Ms Ardern has warned Kiwis that more would be expected of them as they arrived in the country.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be allowing some international transiting passengers to pass through Auckland Airport as part of a “carefully managed” reciprocal agreement aimed at helping Kiwis stranded overseas.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says the agreement with a range of countries would make it easier for each other’s citizens to get home.

Should he stay or should he go?

As well as dealing with the not-so-small matter of a national health emergency, Prime Minister Ardern spent much of yesterday fielding questions about Health Minister David Clark.

Dr Clark was demoted yesterday morning after admitting another breach of the Government’s Covid-19 lockdown rules, but his boss will not say if he will be sacked as Health Minister once the pandemic eases.

According to the country’s political editors, it’s all but a given he will eventually receive his marching orders.

1 NEWS’ Jessica Mutch McKay says the “writing is on the wall” for Dr Clark post-pandemic, adding it didn’t help his cause to drag his confession out for days.

Stuff’s Henry Cooke writes that it’s “not an apologise and move on sort of sin”, while the Herald’s Audrey Young says Dr Clark “should consider himself sacked”.

RNZ’s Jane Patterson says Ms Ardern may find herself under pressure to replace the Minister if there’s any sign his presence is compromising the current task at hand, while Newsroom’s Sam Sachdeva writes Dr Clark “has never really seemed a good fit as Health Minister”.

Meanwhile, National Party leader Simon Bridges says Ms Ardern is "stuck between a rock and a hard place" over reprimanding her Health Minister.

He says yesterday’s Epidemic Select Committee didn’t ask Dr Clark any questions about his lockdown breaches because he didn’t want "to kick a man when he's down".

Mr Bridges has been facing his own criticism of late for travelling between Tauranga and Wellington during the lockdown.

Boris Johnson remains in ICU

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be “in good spirits” after spending the night in intensive care with Covid-19.

The 55-year-old is being given oxygen, but is not on a ventilator.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who’s deputising for Mr Johnson, says he’s "confident" he will recover from the virus, adding that the prime minister is “a fighter”.

The Queen has also sent a message to Mr Johnson's family and pregnant partner, saying they are in her thoughts.

Spark Arena becomes foodbank

Auckland’s Spark Arena has been turned into a makeshift food distribution centre to help manage the increased need for food parcels during the nationwide lockdown.

Auckland Council has set up a food distribution programme for those who are suffering financial hardship, with around 3000 requests made in its first week of operation. Mayor Phil Goff says they expect to provide around 500 food packages a day.

Food parcels are also being put together to help families whose children are usually fed at school.

Eat My Lunch's usual sandwich delivery method for children in need is not an option during lockdown, so the company is now sending out parcels with ingredients to make a week’s worth of lunches at home. KidsCan is also organising special deliveries for families in isolated communities.

Pilot redundancies at Air NZ

Air New Zealand is planning to make nearly 400 pilots redundant, according to the New Zealand Airline Pilots’ Association.

The company is currently in the process of cutting up to 3,500 staff as it moves to become a mostly domestic airline in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pilots’ Association says it’s in negotiations with Air New Zealand as it looks to save jobs and provide a clear path for those made redundant who may want to return to the business.

Kiwis flood kiwifruit industry

But while the Covid-19 pandemic has caused job uncertainty right around the country, many Kiwis have made the jump into the essential horticulture industry.

Some kiwifruit growing businesses are now reporting a workforce made up of more than 90 per cent New Zealanders, close to double the usual 50 per cent.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said this morning that the horticulture sector "has long been one of New Zealand's export star performers" and is now also becoming “a lifeline” for a number of redeployed workers from industries such as tourism, forestry and hospitality.

Other news of note this morning:

Fiji is now braced for the full force of Cyclone Harold after it tore through Vanuatu, with strong winds and heavy rain expected in some areas.

Cardinal George Pell is free from prison after Australia's highest court quashed his five convictions for child sexual abuse.

Prime Minister Ardern says the Government is seeking legal advice after the Ruby Princess cruise ship was linked to a cluster of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

Thousands of Kiwi home buyers are spending lockdown in limbo because settlements can't be completed.

Fish and chip shop closures are battering the potato-growing and seafood industries.

And Countdown has joined the ongoing fight in stopping people from flushing wet wipes down the toilet after an increase in blockages during the current lockdown.

And finally...

Source: Seven Sharp

