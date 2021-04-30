Morning Briefing April 30: Study suggests smacking still common

A study finds smacking children is still a common practice, Kiwi travellers are put on alert after a bubble breach, and figures show house prices are hurting socially deprived areas.

Source: istock.com

Smacking children has been outlawed for more than a decade in New Zealand, but a new study suggests the practice is still common.

The Christchurch Health and Development Study has found that while there was a significant reduction in physical punishment between 2002 and 2017, around 42 per cent of people still report physically disciplining their child.

The practice is more common among large families, young parents, and those in violent relationships.

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft told 1 NEWS the study’s findings are both "disappointing and reassuring".

"I’m encouraged by the clear [downward] trend across all forms but it’s troubling that it still continues,” he says.

The study’s authors say parenting can be overwhelming and are calling for more education around child-friendly parenting techniques.

Kiwis on alert after bubble breach

People who arrived in New Zealand from Brisbane yesterday are being asked to monitor their health for the next 14 days after a breach was identified at Brisbane Airport.

Two travellers from a “red zone” country reportedly visited an airport café at the same time as “green zone” passengers, which has affected three flights into New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health says the two red zone passengers were not symptomatic and pose a low risk to the public.

Trapped residents plead for help

Temporary New Zealand visa holders in India are pleading with our Government to help get them out of a rapidly escalating Covid nightmare.

New restrictions for "very high-risk countries" like India mean only citizens and their family members are able to re-enter New Zealand.

1 NEWS has been contacted by countless residents and visa holders, who are desperate to return to their lives in New Zealand but say it’s now close to impossible to get back.

Their pleas come as Covid-19 cases continue to spike in India. The country has set another global record for confirmed cases, with 375,000 infections identified in a single day – and with oxygen cylinders in hospitals running empty, a black market in oxygen has now sprung up there.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Government is moving to help Fiji through the pandemic with a donation of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Enough doses to vaccinate 250,000 Fijians will come from our domestic supply, although the vaccine will need approval by Medsafe before shipping.

A large donation of masks, gloves, and hand sanitiser from New Zealand has arrived in Fiji though and is being used during the country’s current lockdown.

Big city prices go rural

People living in some of our most socially deprived areas are the hardest hit by the country's skyrocketing house prices.

New figures obtained by 1 NEWS show which suburbs have faced the fastest growing house prices over the past year – and none from the main centres have cracked the top 10.

Instead, six of the suburbs are found in Gisborne, around Kaiti, Te Hapara and Mangapapa. In outer Kaiti, the average house price has jumped 41 per cent.

Elsewhere, the average house price in Auckland’s Ōtara is now more than $770,000, while in Wainuiomata, it’s more than $647,000. Wainuiomata locals told 1 NEWS it’s changing the face of their community.

Monte Cecilia’s Bernie Smith says the current housing market is creating “a generation of homelessness and poverty” as high housing prices lead to higher rents.

Those comments come as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government is “keeping an eye on” rent prices to make sure they’re not outstripping the expected increase in people’s incomes.

NZ Rugby deal still not complete

Provincial unions may have voted in favour of New Zealand Rugby's pitch to sell a 12.5 per cent stake of its business to American investors Silver Lake yesterday, but the $387 million deal still has some hurdles to clear.

Professional players are yet to agree to the proposal and mediation between NZR and the Players' Association is currently at a stalemate.

Outgoing NZR chairman Brent Impey used his final address at yesterday’s annual meeting to say he’s “disappointed” in the players’ opposition to the Silver Lake deal.

Former All Black and coach Laurie Mains also told RNZ’s Checkpoint he doesn’t understand why professional players aren’t supporting a deal that’s had unanimous support from provincial unions.

The Players’ Association has previously threatened to block the deal, citing concerns it could ruin the sport’s relationship with fans, and saying New Zealand rugby's Māori and Pasifika culture is "not for sale".

But NZR CEO Mark Robinson says he’s still positive they can come to an agreement with the players.

Gun buy-back to end

The gun buy-back scheme ends tomorrow for all weapons made illegal by changes to the Arms Act in 2019.

While there's still an amnesty period until August 1, no guns handed in after tomorrow will be compensated.

From August, anyone still in possession of an illegal firearm could face prosecution.

Other news of note this morning:

- The Government is taking steps to make it easier for people to change the sex recorded on their birth certificates.

- A Northland Māori health provider says it will vaccinate anyone who wants to be protected against Covid-19, even if they don't meet the criteria.

- It's unclear whether a traveller who arrived from Perth during the temporary suspension of travel from Western Australia will have to pay the bill for his stay in managed isolation.

- A restaurant owner has been fined $15,000 for breaching name suppression in the Grace Millane case.

- The Government's winter energy payment for beneficiaries and pensioners kicks in tomorrow - but some say it still doesn't go far enough.

- The dairy industry is concerned by the EU’s new moves to control the use of cheese names.

- And a tradie working on a heritage-listed building in Whanganui has found a 103-year-old time capsule in a wall.

And finally...

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under judges Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson. Source: 1 NEWS

Over the past few years, drag queens have been stepping their heels out of dark, late night cabaret bars and into the mainstream.

It’s all thanks to the global success of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the addictive reality competition that’s now giving Kiwi and Aussie drag queens a chance to be crowned the best.