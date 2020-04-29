Morning Briefing April 29: Warning for Kiwis giddy over Level 3 freedoms

Enjoying a few overdue treats dominated much of New Zealand’s first day back at Level 3 of the Covid-19 alert system.

Source: Associated Press

For Dunedin’s surfers, that meant their first legal dip in the ocean in more than four weeks yesterday morning, while fishing enthusiasts descended on beaches and wharves and golfers headed to the greens once more.

Other Level 3 activities appeared to be dominated by one of two groups: coffee addicts keen for a store-bought caffeine fix and people happy to queue a long time for some fast food.

McDonald’s stores in New Plymouth and Porirua both reported customers waiting in line at their drive-throughs hours before opening time, with queues at fast food restaurants a feature for much of the day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s first day at Level 3 was marked with a chat to the Queen.

Ms Ardern revealed the phone call on social media last night, saying it had been “such a treat” to speak with Her Majesty about how New Zealand is coping during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to get the Morning Briefing delivered direct to your inbox – here.

Warnings over complacency

But while some are giddy with excitement over newfound freedoms to enjoy takeout and a few more outdoor activities, experts have warned Level 3 is the most crucial stage in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says he was one of those enjoying a takeaway coffee yesterday, but he’s also urged people to be vigilant about physical distancing and not congregate outside cafes or other places.

The Prime Minister also reiterated that the country is “not out of the woods yet”.

"We will have to keep stamping Covid out until there is a vaccine. We are not done," she says.

Ms Ardern urged any Kiwis who felt even the slightest bit unwell to get tested for the virus.

University of Otago public health expert Professor Michael Baker has voiced some concerns about reductions in social distancing, saying any remaining chains of virus transmission might suddenly appear as the country heads to Level 2 - much like they have overseas.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles has also asked Kiwis to "hold your nerve just a couple more weeks" and to essentially treat Level 3 just like Level 4.

She’s echoed the Prime Minister’s plea for people to get tested for Covid-19 as soon as they notice any symptoms.

Those pleas came as New Zealand registered three new confirmed cases of the virus yesterday. The origin of one of those cases is still under investigation.

Renters feeling the pinch

Many Kiwis say they’re struggling to pay their rent as the economic fallout from Covid-19 continues.

A new survey by Renters United shows two out of three renting households have seen their income drop by more than a third since the pandemic began.

Some are now going without essentials in order to pay their rent.

Nearly 70 per cent of those renters surveyed felt their circumstances warranted a rent reduction, however just 6 percent have received one.

Renters United says rents were at record high levels before a government freeze, however with incomes dropping dramatically, government support “is not enough to bridge the gap”.

Rough road ahead for economy

While up to 80 per cent of businesses opened their doors again yesterday, retail banks say it’s inevitable that some companies will fail, meaning more closures and further job losses.

BNZ says it will take many years for economic recovery to take place following the Covid-19 pandemic, with the bank expecting a contraction in the economy of about nine per cent.

But there’s been some good news for the economy, with the forestry industry revving up again and real estate agents expecting a new flurry of activity at Alert Level 3.

And the Government has also announced it’s investing $15 million in improving rural broadband.

The package includes upgrading mobile towers and installing external antennae on households to improve coverage.

The Government says the investment in rural connectivity is especially crucial given the increasing numbers of New Zealanders needing broadband for work and education.

Politicians on the defensive

National Party leader Simon Bridges and Health Minister David Clark spent their first days at Level 3 deflecting questions about their political careers.

Mr Bridges again denied speculation he’ll be pushed out or step down as National leader, saying he’ll lead the Opposition into this year’s election.

Meanwhile, Dr Clark says he’s confident he didn’t break lockdown rules for a third time after being seen repeatedly moving boxes between his new house and old home in Dunedin.

The properties are believed to be only a few hundred metres apart, with Dr Clark saying his house move took place immediately before lockdown began.

The Prime Minister says based on her Health Minister’s description of events, he didn’t breach the rules of lockdown.

Other news of note this morning:

Stuff reports Victoria University is delaying charging students $150 a week to hold their empty accommodation open.

The National Party says two weeks is too long to wait for a contact tracing app for Covid-19.

The NRL is defending its decision not to ban four players who breached social distancing rules, including Penrith’s Nathan Cleary who was photographed with a group of women on Anzac Day.

Police have arrested 14 people in connection with the theft of more than 100 vehicles from a Jucy rentals car yard.

And Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old war veteran who’s raised millions of dollars for the UK’s national health service, has been honoured with a special Royal Mail postmark.

And finally...

Laura Daniel not patting cats Source: 1 NEWS

Sure, we might be allowed to order coffee or head to the beach for a surf again, but we’re still not supposed to indulge in one of life’s other pleasures yet – namely, patting the neighbourhood cats while out for a government-approved stroll around the block.

Seven Sharp’s Laura Daniel is just one Kiwi struggling with that temptation at Level 3.