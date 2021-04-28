Morning Briefing April 28: Trapped Kiwis face new hurdle getting home

International aid begins to arrive in India as Kiwis stuck in the Covid-ravaged nation face a new hurdle in getting home.

A man waits to refill a medical oxygen cylinder at a charging station on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India. Source: Associated Press

International medical supplies are beginning to arrive in India to help deal with the country’s ever-worsening Covid crisis.

Ventilators and oxygen have landed in Delhi from the UK, with several other nations also pledging support. It comes as 320,000 new infections were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

India’s total number of deaths from the virus is now nearing 200,000 – but there are concerns those numbers are vastly under-reported.

New Zealanders stuck in India say they’re desperate for help and “just want to get home”, however, the NZ Herald reports that’s become even trickier, even for those who meet the current criteria for flying into New Zealand.

With the United Arab Emirates placing a 10-day suspension on arrivals from India, a major route home – via Dubai – has now been cut off.

Meanwhile, New Zealand flights to Perth are back on with the pause on travel to Western Australia lifting at midday.

But it comes as officials investigate how a person was able to enter the country from Perth over the weekend when he was supposed to be in lockdown across the Tasman.

It’s believed he caught a domestic flight out of Perth, then booked another flight from Sydney to Auckland.

The person is currently isolating at home, but their actions have prompted a warning from Government officials for all travellers.

“The actions of one person could jeopardise quarantine-free travel with Australia for everyone."

Sign up to get the Morning Briefing delivered direct to your inbox – here.

NZ's Covid resilience slips

New Zealand has lost its title as the best place to be during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg. Instead, Singapore has topped their Covid Resilience Ranking, ending New Zealand’s five-month run in the number one spot.

Bloomberg says while Kiwis enjoy great freedoms, the country has a comparatively slow vaccine rollout.

But Bloomberg notes vaccination alone won’t end the Covid-19 pandemic. Places like France and Chile, where people have better access to vaccines, fell in the ranking as outbreaks there grew.

The company says not enough vaccines are going to poorer nations, which is pushing global infections up.

It’s an issue pop star Selena Gomez has been wading into this week with a special, celebrity-packed concert to support the vaccine rollout.

She tweeted various world leaders about the issue yesterday, including Jacinda Ardern, asking her for help to ensure everyone can access the vaccine.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister commented on the tweet, pointing out New Zealand’s financial commitment to COVAX and the purchase of vaccines for its Pacific neighbours.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s own vaccination drive continues, with Northland District Health Board lowering the current age limit for receiving the vaccine to anyone over 50.

The DHB says they made the decision to reduce vaccine waste and to accommodate the age of Northland’s rural communities.

Kiwis at higher risk of burnout?

More New Zealanders are burning out at work compared to workers in other developed countries.

Figures from a new AUT study show more than one in 10 Kiwis suffer from burnout in the workplace, with younger workers, managers, and essential workers at greater risk.

Signs of burnout, which is a severe phenomenon recognised by the International Classification of Diseases, include emotional exhaustion and a lack of focus and interest in work.

The study comes just weeks after a TVNZ Sunday investigation into the issue, where business leader Theresa Gattung spoke about not being able to leave her bedroom for three months after suffering burnout herself – and warned Kiwis that overwork is affecting physical and mental health.

Concern over prison rehab numbers

The number of prisoners taking part in rehabilitation programmes is dropping despite the Government throwing more money at the problem.

Less than half of all prisoners accessed rehab in 2017 with attendance numbers dropping even further last year. It comes as the Corrections budget increased by $400 million over the same period.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis, who often points to a reduced prison population under his watch, wouldn’t be interviewed about the rehabilitation numbers.

However, ACT leader David Seymour was happy to comment to 1 NEWS about the issue.

“Only Kelvin Davis could spend 50 per cent more money, get worse results, and more disorder,” he said.

Police killings 'crimes against humanity'

An inquiry by leading human rights lawyers into US police brutality has concluded the “alarming, national pattern of disproportionate use of deadly force” against Black Americans should be prosecuted under international law.

The 188-page report says the systematic killing and maiming is at the level of crimes against humanity in some cases.

The report comes a week after former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd, a killing that sparked worldwide protests against racial injustice.

It also comes on the same day the United States Justice Department opened a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville after Breonna Taylor was killed by police during a raid at her home last year.

Tributes flow for former mayor

Tributes continue to flow for former Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull, who has died aged 71.

Cull served three terms in the city’s top job and was appointed chairperson of the Southern District Health Board before stepping down due to pancreatic cancer.

Cull, who also had a TV career in the ‘80s and ‘90s, was a passionate advocate for local body politics.

Other news of note this morning:

- The Fijian Health Ministry is updating its containment response after confirming the Covid-19 cases in its recent outbreak are the variant that was first detected in India.

- Stuff reports the ACT party plans to ask Parliament to debate the Xinjiang “genocide” in China.

- More tests are being done after a "very weak" positive Covid-19 result was detected in Auckland’s wastewater.

- The Children's Commissioner has warned that a school's exclusion of an autistic boy is the tip of an iceberg of problems.

- Consumer New Zealand wants an investigation into seven sunscreens that the watchdog organisation says fail to meet their sun protection claims.

- Former All Black and Chiefs captain Liam Messam is set to make a shock return to Super Rugby, having been called into the squad to face the Blues this weekend.

- And Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn has given the only sane answer to being asked what Brad Pitt smells like.

And finally...

Source: istock.com

Drinking too many cups of coffee a day? You can blame your genetics for that, according to a new study by Australian researchers. (Personally, I’m putting my rampant coffee consumption down to a baby who didn’t sleep for about two-and-a-half years, but each to their own.)

The world-first study analysed the health and coffee consumption of more than 390,000 people and found those who drink a lot of coffee are likely more genetically tolerant of it – and vice versa.