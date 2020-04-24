Morning Briefing April 24: Is 'helicopter' cash the answer to economic woes?

Free cash for every single Kiwi is one idea that’s being floated in the quest to kick New Zealand’s economy back into gear following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Known as “helicopter” cash, the one-off payments have been hinted at as an option in this year’s Budget.

However, Finance Minister Grant Robertson told NZME yesterday helicopter money has downsides because it’s not particularly targeted.

“There are upsides and downsides to all of these options, and that's what we have to work through," he says.

Economists support the idea of the one-off cash payment for every New Zealander, saying getting money to households is a quick option and will act as a “firestarter” for the economy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says such cash payments wouldn’t be “especially successful” in Level 4 lockdown, but hasn’t ruled out the idea at other levels.

However National party finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says handing out such money is dangerous. He adds the immediate focus should be on business relief.

The debate over helicopter cash comes as credit card billings registered their biggest monthly fall on record.

Interest.co.nz says last month’s drop is due to overseas travel coming to an abrupt halt and the country entering lockdown.

Schools reveal virus measures

With schools just days away from reopening, more details have emerged about how classrooms might look in these unprecedented times.

Around 30,000 litres of hand sanitiser is being delivered to schools, with staggered start times and sibling-only bubbles also on the cards to help students maintain their distance.

That distance will likely be easier at some schools, with many children staying home during Level 3.

1 NEWS has been given a survey of 400 Auckland schools, which shows more than half expect fewer than 20 children to turn up.

Meanwhile, health fears and lack of demand will likely keep many early childhood centres shut next week.

Sector leaders say many centre owners, teachers and parents are still not convinced it’s safe to reopen.

Death toll creeps higher

Two more people have died of Covid-19 in New Zealand, including a woman in her 60s who had been in ICU in Dunedin with the virus since April 7.

Her family paid tribute to her yesterday, telling the Otago Daily Times nothing had given her more joy than her grandchildren. It’s not known how she contracted the virus.

The second person who died was a resident at the Rosewood rest home in Christchurch.

New Zealand has three more confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19, all of which are linked to existing cases.

More than 6,400 tests were processed yesterday as a push to increase testing in Māori and Pacific communities continues. Testing clinics are being run in Taranaki, Tairāwhiti and Northland.

The Ministry of Health has also revealed how health and disability services will work during Level 3.

They say more health services will be available, but warn they will still be limited in most cases.

A rapid stocktake of PPE distribution has also been ordered following further stories of delays in getting the equipment to where it’s needed.

Govt moves to support media

The Government has announced a $50 million support package for media companies struggling with plunging revenues through the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of that, broadcasters will save more than $21 million though not having to pay transmission fees for six months.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs has welcomed the announcement, saying the package will help support and sustain journalism and broadcasting in New Zealand.

However Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher says it’s disappointing the package is skewed towards broadcasting.

Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi says a second support package is also being developed and will be submitted for Budget discussions in May.

The country’s media industry has suffered a number of blows during the coronavirus crisis so far. Bauer Media has shut up shop in New Zealand, Radio Sport has been taken off air, Mediaworks staff have been asked to take pay cuts, and NZME has made 200 employees redundant.

The revenue struggles have coincided with a new survey that’s found Kiwis have a high level of trust in their news sources compared to other countries.

Migrant worker crisis on cards

Tourism hotspot Queenstown is facing a migrant worker crisis with thousands of visitors across tourism and hospitality now unemployed and unable to return home.

Nearly 7000 families and individuals are seeking welfare from the District Council, with around three quarters of them migrant workers.

The situation will likely get worse following news Ngāi Tahu Tourism is proposing shutting down its iconic attractions, including Queenstown’s Shotover Jet.

A Salvation Army monitoring report released this morning also says immigrant workers are causing concern.

They’re encouraging the Government to let immigrants return to their countries of origin or help support them.

A very different Anzac Day

The Prime Minister has called on Kiwis to not let the nationwide lockdown stop them from commemorating Anzac Day tomorrow.

Ms Ardern says tributes can still be paid by standing at the end of driveways as dawn breaks.

Stand at Dawn is a movement that's been encouraged by the RSA after all national services were cancelled for the first time due to Covid-19.

Police have also warned that Anzac weekend isn’t the time for Kiwis to become complacent about lockdown rules.

As the country enters its second long weekend under Alert Level 4, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has reinforced the ongoing message for people to stay home and save lives.

Other news of note this morning:

Kiwi Raelene Castle has stood down as CEO of Rugby Australia.

A man has been charged with threatening to kill National Party leader Simon Bridges.

Hunters have been given the green light to hunt on private land when the country moves to Level 3 next week, however duck shooting season has been postponed.

Plunket has hinted that the current online visits being made by their nurses may become the new normal beyond lockdown.

NIWA says a large mass of smoke from the Australian bushfires is continuing to circle the globe.

And boxer Joseph Parker has released yet another lockdown video, this time calling on other sports starts to help him perform the Time Warp from the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

And finally...

The Kiwi nurse who UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly praised for helping save his life while he battled Covid-19 has talked of the "surreal" impact of becoming a global name overnight.

Jenny McGee spoke to TVNZ’s Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua this week in her only interview since being famously namechecked by Mr Johnson.