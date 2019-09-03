More work 'absolutely' needs to be done in regulating junk food, alcohol advertising - Health Minister

The Health Minister says more needs to be done in the area of alcohol advertising.

On TVNZ1's Q+A, David Clark said he has asked officials to begin working on alcohol advertising, "particularly in respect of kids".

"It is one of the areas we need to look at," he said. "I personally believe we need to do more in that area."

He said the voluntary code required the majority of the advertising audience would not be children.

Dr Clark said also said more regulations were needed around junk food and children.

"I absolutely think we need to look at that area.

"In fact, I have had conversations with the food industry task force about what kinds of changes could be made there.

"Because I think people in the food industry also want their brands to be associated with healthy outcomes, and that is something that people are willing to consider."