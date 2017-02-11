More woe for Wellington renters as median weekly rent goes up $30 in two months

Rents in Wellington have shot up by $30 in just two months with a 70 per cent drop in available rentals leaving many scrambling for accommodation, according to Trade Me.

Source: 1 NEWS

Figures from the website's property listing section show the median weekly rent in Wellington rose $30 to $480 from October to December - matching a record set in January 2017.

One two-bedroom rental property was listed during the period for just 25 hours before it was taken down with more than 55 applications, Trade Me said.

The site's head of property, Nigel Jeffries, says the demand in the capital is far outstretching supply - with the number of available properties plummeting by 70 per cent compared to December, 2016.

"The capital is bearing the brunt of the rental shortage and January is likely to be even more extreme," he said.

"We expect to see a new record price in January as the influx of university students heats the market even further."

Mr Jeffries refuted claims the price hike was a result of a government increase to student allowances and said it was a combination of a lack of housing, first-time buyers staying in rentals longer and an influx of people into the capital.

"This is a simple supply and demand equation - demand is far outstripping supply and the market is reacting with higher rents."

High demand for rentals was a massive issue across the whole country with the number of listed properties falling by 49 per cent in the last year, Mr Jeffries said.

That may have been a result of landlords unwilling to do up their properties to meet new standards.

"We also expect that the Healthy Homes Guarantee Act may pressure some property investors to sell up rather than deal with the additional costs required to get their property up to standard," he said.