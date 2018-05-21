More wild weather likely after 3500 lightning strikes overnight

 

More wild weather is likely for the country this week, MetService says, after multiple lightning strikes were registered before 10pm last night.

A map showing lightning strikes over New Zealand on the evening of Sunday, May 20 2018

A map showing lightning strikes over New Zealand on the evening of Sunday, May 20 2018

Source: MetService

Lightning battered the West Coast of the South Island, as well as parts of the high country, with Transpower recording almost 3500 strikes to 10pm.

MetService said this morning that some thunderstorms are likely to continue this morning, with the most likely areas being Nelson Tasman, the northern West Coast, the Kapiti Coast, Taranaki and western Waikato.

The front which moved over the South Island last night is weakening over the North Island today, but a strong wind watch remains in place for Hawke's Bay south of Hastings until 1pm.

Road snowfall warnings are in place until 11am today for Milford Road (SH 94), Crown Range Road, Lindis Pass, Arthur's Pass and Lewis Pass.

SH94 - Milford Sound to Te Anau - is currently closed due to snowfall.

In the main centres today, Auckland can expect occasional showers and a high of 19C, Wellington mostly fine and gusty with a high of 16C, and Christchurch mainly fine with morning showers and a high of 13C.

Full a complete forecast for your region, see our weather page here.

