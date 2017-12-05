More Waitakere Ranges tracks to close as Auckland battles kauri dieback disease

Bushwalkers are being encouraged to stay away from the popular Waitakere Ranges during the Christmas holidays as Auckland Council ramps up efforts to stop the spread of fatal kauri dieback disease.

A lengthy meeting of the Environment and Community Committee saw councillors voting for the immediate closure of a further 13 walking tracks and to investigate shutting down several others early next year.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Councillor Penny Hulse sent a clear message to those with plans to head to Waitakere Ranges this summer.

"Give the Ranges a bit of a break. Think about where else you might like to walk," Ms Hulse said. "We've got a lot of other fantastic regional parks that don't have vulnerable kauri in them."

Ms Hulse said those determined to visit the Waitakere Ranges should "stay on the tracks, read the signs, stay away from the closed tracks and clean your shoes and boots if you go in".

The council's failure to halt the spread of the disease saw local iwi declare a rahui on the site last weekend.

Warena Taua, a senior representative of West Auckland iwi Te Kawerau a Maki, is one of many who called for complete closure of the Waitakere Ranges.

"I don't want mokopuna to ask about the trees that used to be there," Mr Taua told the meeting.

"We are told it's human traffic that is causing this problem. Stop people going through the bush. Extreme situations call for extreme measures."

The author of a council report into kauri dieback said the disease doubled from 2011-2016 with 60 per cent of big kauri in the Ranges now being threatened by the pathogen.

"Many parts of the Waitakere Ranges are at a perilous tipping point, not just for kauri but other species as well," Dr Nick Waipara said.

"This pathogen is weakening the forest. We are going to lose many stands of kauri."

Pip Mandis, a representative of 113 West Auckland businesses, told the meeting the group was keen to help find a solution but livelihoods would suffer if the Ranges were completely off limits to the public.

"Tour operators will have to close or be dramatically compromised in terms of staff," Pip Mandis said. "Food and beverage outlets rely on visitors for 50 per cent of their income while accommodation operators report up to 60 per cent of visitors are trampers."