More vehicles impounded, charges laid over huge gang procession in Auckland

Police have impounded several more vehicles and laid charges against a number of drivers as they continue to investigate a large gang-related funeral procession in Auckland.

Vehicles impounded by police in relation to a gang funeral procession on Auckland's North Shore on November 7. Source: Supplied

The procession took place on the North Shore on November 7, with numerous motorists complaining of the dangerous behaviour of the convoy.

In video from the day, people can be seen hanging out of car windows, driving on the wrong side of the road and pedestrians reported drivers doing burnouts in close proximity to them.

It's believed more than 100 motorcycles and 150 vehicles were involved in the event for 21-year-old Tribesman gang member Merc Papa-Hugh Lei-Tama Maumasi-Rihari, who died while riding with other gang members on SH1 in Canterbury the weekend before.

Police said today that, to date, eight people are now facing court action over their actions during the procession, and seven vehicles have been impounded.

Waitematā police said more than 300 infringement notices have also been issued, and police are now seeking further vehicles which took part part.

Inspector Simon Walker, Waitematā East Acting Area Commander, said the actions of the drivers on the day presented serious risks to members of the public.

"Many of the drivers in this procession presented a very real risk not only to their own safety and their passengers, but also to other road users and our wider community," he said.