More under-50s diagnosed with bowel cancer should raise concern says surgeon

Source:

NZN

Bowel cancer has risen significantly among New Zealanders under 50 over the past two decades, a study has found.

Doctors and lobbyists says results from the Waitemata pilot programme have helped save 300 people.

Source: 1 NEWS

Surgeon Dr Jamish Gandhi says the increase was across the various types of bowel cancers and in both males and females.

He says it's a concern and warrants greater attention and investigation.

Among under 50s, distal colonic cancer in men increased by 14 per cent per decade, while rectal cancer rose 18 per cent in men and 13 per cent in women per decade.

"There were reductions in bowel cancer rates in patients between the ages of 50 to 79 across certain cancers," Dr Gandhi said.

"However, the incidence rate continued to grow once again once people turned 80."

Previously based in New Zealand and now at Royal Adelaide Hospital, Dr Gandhi presented his findings to the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons' annual scientific conference in Adelaide.

The study's data came from the National Cancer Registry and was linked to population statistics from 1995 to 2012.

Bowel cancer is also known as colorectal cancer and covers all cancers of the colon, rectum and large bowel.

Dr Gandhi said people needed to be aware of the risks factors and what signs to look for, as early detection was critical.

New Zealand has one of the world's highest bowel cancer rates, with Ministry of Health figures showing that each year about 3000 new cases are diagnosed and 1200 people die from the disease.

Since late 2011, the government has offered screening to eligible residents in the Waitemata District Health Board area as part of a pilot programme.

Nationwide bowel cancer screening has finally been given the green light, but it’ll start small.
Source: 1 NEWS

A National Bowel Screening Programme will be progressively rolled out across the country from 2018.

