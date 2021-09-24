TODAY |

More time needed for assessments on mum accused of Timaru murders

Thomas Mead, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Health workers need more time to assess the mother accused of murdering her three young daughters in Timaru, a judge has been told.

Their father’s thoughts were shared with the gathering, calling for forgiveness for his wife, who is charged with the murders. Source: 1 NEWS

Lauren Anne Dickason, 40, had her remand to Hillmorton Hospital extended on Tuesday, following a hearing in the High Court at Christchurch.

She did not appear in person as it was simply a procedural matter handled by lawyers.

Dickason is charged with murdering her three daughters – six-year-old Liané, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla – at her new home in Timaru on September 16.

The family had recently emigrated from South Africa and had moved to the South Island city just a week before the killings took place.

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru

The accused’s husband, Graham Dickason, was due to start a job as an orthopaedic surgeon with the South Canterbury District Health Board.

However, the accused is yet to enter pleas, and the court heard this morning that a further adjournment was needed to allow time for the health assessor to finish a Section 38 report.

That was granted by Justice Rachel Dunningham with the matter to be called again on October 15.

Dickason will stay in Christchurch’s Hillmorton Hospital during that time.

Some suppression orders remain.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Thomas Mead
