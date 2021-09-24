More time needed for assessments on mum accused of Timaru murders

Health workers need more time to assess the mother accused of murdering her three young daughters in Timaru, a judge has been told.

Lauren Anne Dickason, 40, had her remand to Hillmorton Hospital extended on Tuesday, following a hearing in the High Court at Christchurch.

She did not appear in person as it was simply a procedural matter handled by lawyers.

Dickason is charged with murdering her three daughters – six-year-old Liané, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla – at her new home in Timaru on September 16.

The family had recently emigrated from South Africa and had moved to the South Island city just a week before the killings took place.

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru

The accused’s husband, Graham Dickason, was due to start a job as an orthopaedic surgeon with the South Canterbury District Health Board.

However, the accused is yet to enter pleas, and the court heard this morning that a further adjournment was needed to allow time for the health assessor to finish a Section 38 report.

That was granted by Justice Rachel Dunningham with the matter to be called again on October 15.

Dickason will stay in Christchurch’s Hillmorton Hospital during that time.