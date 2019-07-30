TODAY |

More than three-quarters of Kiwis now considering electric cars, a big jump from last year, survey shows

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Environment
Climate Change

Interest in electric vehicles is growing amongst Kiwis, with three in four people saying they'd consider buying one as their next purchase.

A new survey out from Trade Me showed more Kiwis were looking to go greener. This time last year only half of participants considered buying an electric vehicle.

While the interest is high, the cost is holding many back, with 69 per cent of respondents saying it's the main reason they haven't bought one yet. Range and battery life were also concerns.

Head of Trade Me motors Alan Clark told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that, while most people might not be able to afford a Tesla, second-hand Nissan Leaf models were starting on Trade Me at about $13,000. 

"We haven't heard from many electric vehicle owners that are disappointed," he said.

Of the more than 1300 New Zealanders surveyed, 74 per cent were considering buying an electric car. And when it came to what car they would most likely buy, 27 per cent said it would be an EV. The number was up from 11 per cent the previous year.

Mr Clark said that with charging stations popping up throughout the country, and with it becoming increasingly more common for people to install them in their homes, the greener option is becoming more and more easy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Head of Trade Me motors Alan Clark talked about the increase in interested buyers on TVNZ1’s Breakfast. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Environment
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
3
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
4
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.
Screaming and yelling heard during Auckland attack that left woman dead – 'What the hell did you do?'
5
Meanwhile Ardern tops the preferred PM stakes while Bridges and Collins both sit on 6 per cent.
National on top, NZ First drops in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:08
The National leader says what matters is victory and the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows 45 per cent want to vote for his party.

Simon Bridges says he's 'not going to be on the cover of Vogue' but brings 'real leadership'

Christchurch social housing residents fed up with black mould and water running down the walls
06:42

Fair Go: Woman endures five month battle with Vodafone to cancel account in late husband’s name
00:57
Protests are set to take place against the removal of Māori children.

'Cultural renaissance in Māoridom' needed, says Winston Peters ahead of Oranga Tamariki protests