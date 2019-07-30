More than three-quarters of Kiwis now considering electric cars, a big jump from last year, survey shows

Interest in electric vehicles is growing amongst Kiwis, with three in four people saying they'd consider buying one as their next purchase.

A new survey out from Trade Me showed more Kiwis were looking to go greener. This time last year only half of participants considered buying an electric vehicle.

While the interest is high, the cost is holding many back, with 69 per cent of respondents saying it's the main reason they haven't bought one yet. Range and battery life were also concerns.

Head of Trade Me motors Alan Clark told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that, while most people might not be able to afford a Tesla, second-hand Nissan Leaf models were starting on Trade Me at about $13,000.

"We haven't heard from many electric vehicle owners that are disappointed," he said.

Of the more than 1300 New Zealanders surveyed, 74 per cent were considering buying an electric car. And when it came to what car they would most likely buy, 27 per cent said it would be an EV. The number was up from 11 per cent the previous year.