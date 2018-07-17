More than one gang involved in recent spate of Waikato homicides - police

Police say there is more than one gang involved in the three homicide investigations currently taking place in the Waikato region.

Speaking at a press conference today, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said they were "targeted attacks" and the general community isn't in danger.

While Detective Pitkethley refused to name the gangs connected to the homicides, he assured that police have not heard talk of retaliations in the gang community.

He also ruled out speculation that a police chase beginning in Ngāruawāhia in the early hours of this morning was related to the homicide investigations.

Nissan Terrano police are seeking sightings of in McLaren Falls homicide investigation. Source: NZ Police

In an update to the McLaren Falls death of Mitchell Paterson, Detective Pitkethley says a Nissan Terrano being sought by police has been located and they're now seeking any witnesses that may have seen it travelling between Hamilton and McLaren Falls between Wednesday 11 July to Friday 13 July.

Over 60 staff are working on the cases, and other specialists have been called in from around New Zealand.

On Saturday July 8, 23-year-old Robert Nelson was shot dead at his girlfriend's house. She was injured and another young man badly hurt.

The body of Ngāruawāhia man Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls near Tauranga on Friday.

Late last month Huntly man Wayne Noda was found dead at his home on June 30, and police believe his injuries were inflicted during an assault.

Police say the three homicides in such a short time is unprecedented for the Waikato region.