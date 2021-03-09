More than half of NZ schools sign up to receive free period products

More than half the schools in the country have signed up to receive free period products.

Last month the Government announced all state and state-integrated primary, intermediate, secondary schools and kura will be able to access products like pads and tampons products from late June.

Nearly 1300 schools have signed up for the scheme so far. There are 2536 schools in New Zealand, including 53 single-sex boys schools.

Heretaunga College in Upper Hutt is one of the schools to opt-in. Up until now the school has relied on an annual Period Poverty Drive, donations and fundraising to get period products for students.

Student Mikayla McPartlin says she thinks the high uptake of the scheme shows period products are too expensive.

“Previously the school’s relied on donations from families and students… I’m really glad Heretaunga has signed up, it means there won’t be a need for donations any more from families."

Student Fraser McNally says he hopes the scheme will reduce stigma around menstruation.

“I’ve been donating some products, my mum was really encouraging in that, going and buying them and bringing them to school.”

Year 13 Dean Sarah McKee says she hopes the provision of products at the school will improve equality and education.

“There’s students who’ve missed days of school because they don’t have products, personally I’ve bought period products for quite a few different girls. It’s a shame we were in the position we were in where we had to do something as a school to get those products.

"This is definitely going to have a really good impact on education and especially young women’s education.”

Women’s minister Jan Tinetti says the number of schools opting in is “great news”.

“No one should miss out on school just because of their period, it is a normal part of life for half the population.”