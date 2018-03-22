TODAY |

More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Marlborough
Animals

Another two common dolphins stranded near the entrance to Tory Channel in the Marlborough Sounds this morning after 13 dolphins were found dead there yesterday.

One of the two dolphins stranded this morning was refloated by local landowners and the other was found dead, the Department of Conservation said. 

The dolphins stranded at Okukari Bay on Arapawa Island and are thought to be from a pod of more than 100 common dolphins seen in the bay on Tuesday afternoon, DOC said. 

The local landowners found and reported the dead dolphins to the department yesterday morning and two rangers went to the site. 

DOC Sounds Operations Manager Dave Hayes said there was no sign of the dead dolphins being sick or injured and it appeared they had died as a result of stranding. 

"There was no obvious reason for why they stranded and we don’t know why they did," he said. 

"It’s unfortunate when whales and dolphins strand and die but New Zealand is a hotspot for whale and dolphin strandings and they’ve been occurring for thousands of years."

DOC is very grateful to the local landowners for their assistance, Mr Hayes said. As well as refloating the dolphin this morning, they are continuing to keep an eye out for any further dolphin activity, he said.

"Yesterday they helped our rangers with the dead dolphins, including using their digger to help move and bury the dolphins in dunes behind the beach."

DOC said it responds to an average of 85 whale and dolphin strandings a year, most of which involve one animal but also some involving large numbers. 

Exactly why whales and dolphins strand is not fully known but factors can include sickness, navigational error, geographical features, a rapidly falling tide, being chased by a predator, or extreme weather, the department said.

More than one factor may contribute to a stranding, it said. 

Dolphins (file picture).
Dolphins (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Marlborough
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Two people are in hospital, but recovering, after three confirmed cases of measles in the region.

Measles alert for Auckland not linked to Canterbury outbreak - health officials

Man wanted after police car set ablaze outside officer's home in Palmerston North

00:20
Helicopters are currently fighting the blaze at Koromiko, near the PIcton airfield.

Fire breaks out at pine plantation near Picton
Timber (file picture)

Kiwi company fined $365,000 after employee suffered third-degree burns in work accident