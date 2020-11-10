TODAY |

More than a dozen Aucklanders sick from Hello Fresh food kit fish

Source: 

About 20 people who ate fish included in a home-delivery meal kit have called Auckland's public health unit after becoming sick.

Hello Fresh meal delivery box Source: Hello Fresh

On Monday, Hello Fresh told customers not to eat trevally included in this week's kit, because it was found to contain elevated levels of histamine.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The meal kit delivery company was told late yesterday that a batch of trevally may contain elevated histamine levels. Source: 1 NEWS

That can cause diarrhoea, rashes and vomiting.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has had reports of more than a dozen people who have eaten the fish becoming ill with histamine poisoning, also known as scombroid poisoning.

On Tuesday the Hutt Valley District Health Board confirmed three people sought help at the emergency department after eating the fish, while another person emailed in reporting symptoms.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Jay Harrower said the symptoms are often a combination of an allergic reaction and gastroenteritis.

The most common symptoms of scombroid poisoning are tingling and burning around the mouth, facial flushing, and diarrhoea. Other symptoms may include a skin rash, nausea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, dizziness, palpitations, headaches, and possibly respiratory distress.

"Symptoms may last up to 48 hours, but don't usually result in any long term effects. The illness typically begins within 30 minutes to an hour or two of consuming the fish.

"There are some fish varieties which are more likely to produce histamines at levels that are toxic, often when the fish is not kept chilled," Dr Harrower said.

Fish should be properly iced, refrigerated at temperatures or immediately frozen.

The fish commonly associated with high levels of histamines are: trevally, kahawai, mackerel, tuna, kingfish, marlin, bonito, sardines, pilchards, anchovies, herring.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:05
Fair Go: Man baffled by claim his $190 steel cap boots deteriorated because he didn't wear them enough
2
Parents of Hannah Clarke, burnt to death by hateful ex-husband, campaign for coercive control laws
3
One person strikes it rich, winning $14 million in Lotto Powerball
4
Police break up major child sex abuse ring in Australia that has links to New Zealand
5
Trump silent on loss to Biden during first public appearance since failed reelection bid
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing Nov 12: Hot summer tipped for housing market

Auckland Sexual Health Service 'lacks resources' to fight syphilis outbreak

Auckland Council cash saving methods likely not enough in face of $1b Covid-19 financial hole

00:43

Dozens spend night in emergency accommodation following Napier floods