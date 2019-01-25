More than 80 beehive boxes stolen from Napier business

Police are seeking help from the public to identify and find those responsible for a massive beehive heist carried out near Napier this week.

Authorities say 82 bee boxes were taken around 3.30am Wednesday from Beagles Bees on Edmundsen Street in Onekawa.

The boxes contained frames, but no bees or honey.

The boxes and frames have the identification number H4127 branded into them.

The alleged thieves were driving a white wellsided ute, possibly a Ford Courier or Mazda, with the registration plates taped up, police said.