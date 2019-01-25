TODAY |

More than 80 beehive boxes stolen from Napier business

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
Animals

Police are seeking help from the public to identify and find those responsible for a massive beehive heist carried out near Napier this week. 

Authorities say 82 bee boxes were taken around 3.30am Wednesday from Beagles Bees on Edmundsen Street in Onekawa.

The boxes contained frames, but no bees or honey. 

The boxes and frames have the identification number H4127 branded into them.

The alleged thieves were driving a white wellsided ute, possibly a Ford Courier or Mazda, with the registration plates taped up, police said.

Anyone with information on the missing boxes is asked to contact Hastings police on 105.

Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:47
Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to
2
True to her word, Jacinda Ardern greets Stephen Colbert at Auckland Airport
3
Watch: All Blacks captain Kieran Read shakes his head in disgust at Steve Hansen’s latest zinger
4
Canadian rugby league club who offered Sonny Bill Williams huge deal says All Black has 'shown interest'
5
Blair Vining, who captured the hearts of New Zealanders with battle for better cancer care, dies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

True to her word, Jacinda Ardern greets Stephen Colbert at Auckland Airport

Medsafe seizes diet coffee product containing class C drug

Dangerous avalanche conditions at Aoraki / Mt Cook and Arthur’s Pass

Government investing $7 million in effort to get disabled people involved in sport, recreation