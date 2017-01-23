 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


More than 750,000 students across New Zealand heading back to school this week

share

Source:

NZN

About 765,400 students are expected to return to school or start school this week, says Education Minister Hekia Parata.

About 10,540 of those are five-year-olds who will be starting school for the first time, out of a total of 63,220 who are expected to be starting school throughout the year.

School principals are scrambling to finalise rosters, some resorting to non-teaching staff or cancelling classes.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kids start heading to school from today.

"A new school year presents new possibilities and challenges. I hope kids are feeling excited about expanding their knowledge, learning new skills, making new friends and trying out a new sport or club," says Ms Parata.

"Education is more important than ever before. By working together in Communities of Learning, schools will be able to further raise educational achievement for Kiwi kids," she says.

Linton Country School in the Manawatu will have just one pupil, the Sunday Star Times reported.

The school had 12 pupils last year.

The board decided to keep the school open after community support was shown at meetings and because there are about 20 preschoolers in the area, the newspaper reported.

As at July 2016, 103 schools had fewer than 20 students and 20 had fewer than 10.

Related

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Federer won his 18th career title with a thrilling five set win over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.

Watch: The moment Roger Federer claims historic 18th Grand Slam title

00:24
2
Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

00:24
3
SQ286 was meant to depart for Singapore this afternoon but was forced to abort its departure at the last minute.

Singapore Airlines flight finally departs Auckland after seven-hour delay following wheel malfunction

02:00
4
One commercial beekeeper says it's the worst harvest in three decades.

'It's been bad' - honey producers counting cost of terrible manuka harvest

5

Live stream: Breakfast

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

00:24
The hardware issue in a data centre caused frustration for thousands of Kiwis.

Spark says mobile problems fixed after frustrating day for customers

The company's mobile and broadband network was out across the country for some of the day.


00:24
The hardware issue in a data centre caused frustration for thousands of Kiwis.

Spark says mobile problems fixed after frustrating day for customers

The company's mobile and broadband network was out across the country for some of the day.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ