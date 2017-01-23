More than 750,000 students across New Zealand heading back to school this week

About 765,400 students are expected to return to school or start school this week, says Education Minister Hekia Parata.

About 10,540 of those are five-year-olds who will be starting school for the first time, out of a total of 63,220 who are expected to be starting school throughout the year.

Kids start heading to school from today.

"A new school year presents new possibilities and challenges. I hope kids are feeling excited about expanding their knowledge, learning new skills, making new friends and trying out a new sport or club," says Ms Parata.

"Education is more important than ever before. By working together in Communities of Learning, schools will be able to further raise educational achievement for Kiwi kids," she says.

Linton Country School in the Manawatu will have just one pupil, the Sunday Star Times reported.

The school had 12 pupils last year.

The board decided to keep the school open after community support was shown at meetings and because there are about 20 preschoolers in the area, the newspaper reported.