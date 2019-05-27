More than $7 million being poured into immersive gaming research at University of Canterbury Jordan Oppert 1 NEWS Reporter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From New Zealand Jordan Oppert Christchurch and Canterbury Technology Your playlist will load after this ad The technology allows you to, for instance, train for a natural disaster from your living room. Source: 1 NEWS More From New Zealand Jordan Oppert Christchurch and Canterbury Technology