More than 55 jobs to go in Auckland as Nestle sells of range of Kiwi confectionery brands

Nestle New Zealand has confirmed today that it will proceed with the sale of local Kiwi confectionery brands to RJ’s.
Kiwi favourites Mackintosh’s, Heards, Oddfellows, Black Knight and Fabulicious Red Licorice are to be purchased by RJ’s in New Zealand.
The sale is expected to be completed on 31st of August.
RJ’s say they intend to continue manufacturing these brands locally where possible.
Nestle will also be selling the Life Savers brand to Darrell Lea in Australia.
The sale of these confectionery brands will result in up to 55 roles being made redundant from the Nestle factory in Wiri, Auckland.
Nestle has since claimed that its employees will be offered voluntary redundancies in the first instance, and affected staff are to be given redundancy packages and access to outplacement services.
"We are working with RJ’s to identify opportunities for people leaving our workforce to join RJ’s factory in Levin," says Nestle Confectionery General Manager Martin Brown.
"As well, we have been contacted by a number of other local businesses to discuss job opportunities for our employees."
A review of Nestle’s confectionery business in New Zealand has indicated the company will continue to focus on its chocolate, baking and medicated lozenge brands.
The company will continue manufacturing culinary products at its Wiri factory, including Maggi soups, recipe mixes and a wide range of products for professional food service.