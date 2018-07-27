 

More than 55 jobs to go in Auckland as Nestle sells of range of Kiwi confectionery brands

New Zealand
Business
Employment
Auckland

Nestle New Zealand has confirmed today that it will proceed with the sale of local Kiwi confectionery brands to RJ’s.

Kiwi favourites Mackintosh’s, Heards, Oddfellows, Black Knight and Fabulicious Red Licorice are to be purchased by RJ’s in New Zealand.

The sale is expected to be completed on 31st of August.

RJ’s say they intend to continue manufacturing these brands locally where possible.

Nestle will also be selling the Life Savers brand to Darrell Lea in Australia.

The sale of these confectionery brands will result in up to 55 roles being made redundant from the Nestle factory in Wiri, Auckland.

Nestle has since claimed that its employees will be offered voluntary redundancies in the first instance, and affected staff are to be given redundancy packages and access to outplacement services.

"We are working with RJ’s to identify opportunities for people leaving our workforce to join RJ’s factory in Levin," says Nestle Confectionery General Manager Martin Brown.

"As well, we have been contacted by a number of other local businesses to discuss job opportunities for our employees."

A review of Nestle’s confectionery business in New Zealand has indicated the company will continue to focus on its chocolate, baking and medicated lozenge brands.

The company will continue manufacturing culinary products at its Wiri factory, including Maggi soups, recipe mixes and a wide range of products for professional food service.

Licorice (file picture).
Licorice (file picture). Source: istock.com
The Health Minister has offered a joint agreement to ensure hospitals have safe nurse staffing levels, and said it is "clear we've been asking too much of our nurses and their workloads are not sustainable". 

David Clark's announcement today comes after nurses held a nationwide 24 hour strike earlier this month over pay and work conditions.

Industrial action by nurses around New Zealand kicked off at 8am this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The Government has heard the message from DHB nurses and midwives loud and clear – we agree safe staffing must be a priority," Dr David Clark said. 

"The Government has already committed to funding an extra 500 DHB nurses as part of the current collective employment negotiations. That commitment stands, but there needs to be ongoing work to ensure that DHBs deliver now and into the future."

NZNO union chief executive Memo Musa welcomed the accord, saying it takes hold of unsafe staffing "at the very top level and we commend the Government for this move". 

"Nurses have also said that a reason they leave the profession is because their high standards have been compromised because of unsafe staffing and also because they are dissatisfied by not being able to take time to advance their own skills or to train others."

Dr Clark said under the terms of the agreement, "DHBs and the Ministry will work with NZNO to monitor the implementation of the safe staffing tool 'Care Capacity Demand Management' (CCDM)".

"In addition, a strategy will be developed to help retain existing nurses and midwives in the public health service, and attract others back into the workforce. The accord also includes a commitment to looking at providing employment and training for all New Zealand nursing and midwifery graduates."

District Health Boards said the accord "spells out our commitment to addressing them, something that we will do alongside current employment agreement negotiations".

Spokesperson Jim Green said the additional staff of the CCDM would be on top of the $38m already earmarked in recruiting more staff.  

The accord comes after NZNO were given the latest revised collective agreement from the DHBs, and recommended members agree to the offer.

Associate Industrial Services Manager Glenda Alexander said on July 25 "it retains previously achieved benefits and addresses the ongoing member priorities of greater need for clarity and commitment to safe staffing and also the issue of equity and fairness across the steps".

The outcome of the offer will be determined on Monday, August 6, when online voting closes.

Mr Green said "the revised offer is a significant increase on existing rates and pay equity is another component likely to deliver another significant increase within 18 months". 

The accord is to be signed on Monday.  

David Clark said he will be requiring DHBs to “make good” on all staffing commitments. Source: 1 NEWS
In the video above the Inside Parliament team look at pay issues after it was revealed some disabled workers were getting paid under $1 an hour.

People with disabilities are being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in New Zealand, while hundreds are earning less than $5 an hour - and it's all legal.

Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money. Source: 1 NEWS

In the last three years, 1500 minimum wage exemptions have been granted by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment for businesses that employ disabled people.

1 NEWS has learned that more than two-thirds of those workers are paid less than $5 an hour for their work.

Information obtained under the Official Information Act shows five of the lowest paid employees with disabilities earn less than $1 an hour - the minimum wage in New Zealand is $16.50.

One employee, who has Down syndrome and works in community service was being paid 89c.

1NEWS’ weekly catch up with our reporters about the biggest stories of the week. Source: 1 NEWS

Listen to the full podcast on SoundcloudiTunes and Facebook.

The Inside Parliament team look at pay issues after it was revealed some disabled workers were getting paid under $1 an hour. Source: 1 NEWS
