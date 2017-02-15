 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


More than $50K raised on Givealittle for family of dead Port Hills fire fighting pilot

Donations have poured in on a Givealittle page which was set up yesterday to help the family of the pilot who died when the helicopter he was using to help fight the Port Hills fires crashed. 

As of 10am, over $52,000 has been raised on the page and the money will go towards Steve Askin's funeral and help the family get by.

This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.
Former SAS soldier, David Steven Askin (known as Steve), 37, died in the crash on Tuesday afternoon near the Sugarloaf car park.

He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth Gilchrist and two young children, Isabelle and Bowie, and to support them in "this time of need" Ms Gilchrist's cousin created a Givealittle page.

The family of Steve Askin gathered today to remember their loved one, a dad of two little children and a decorated former SAS soldier.
"Steve was a family man, ex-SAS member and a Kiwi hero. Naturally his family is devastated," reads the page description.

Helicopter pilot, Steve Askin and wife Elizabeth Gilchrist.

"Steve was a devoted family man."

More than $12,600 has been donated since yesterday by 224 generous people.

"Our condolences and love go to Lizzie and family - we love you and are thinking of you," wrote one donor.

"Our deepest sympathy for the great loss from your family and our gratitude for his work for others," wrote another. 

If you wish to donate to the family you can do so here: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/steveaskinfamily

