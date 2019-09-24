More than 500 educators graduate programme aimed at strengthening te reo in classrooms

More than 500 teachers and support staff have graduated from Te Ahu o te Reo Māori as the Government attempts to integrate Te Reo Māori into schools by 2025.

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said the programme Te Ahu o te Reo Māori "has always been about strengthening the education workforce to use te reo Māori regularly and correctly".

The Government earlier pledged $12 million to further 700 people's te reo in the education sector.

"Now 527 people have already graduated with a good grasp of te reo and even better, they’ll be using it every day in our early learning centres and classrooms; making it the norm," Mr Davis said.