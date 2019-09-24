TODAY |

More than 500 educators graduate programme aimed at strengthening te reo in classrooms

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Māori Issues

More than 500 teachers and support staff have graduated from Te Ahu o te Reo Māori as the Government attempts to integrate Te Reo Māori into schools by 2025. 

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said the programme Te Ahu o te Reo Māori "has always been about strengthening the education workforce to use te reo Māori regularly and correctly".

The Government earlier pledged $12 million to further 700 people's te reo in the education sector. 

"Now 527 people have already graduated with a good grasp of te reo and even better, they’ll be using it every day in our early learning centres and classrooms; making it the norm," Mr Davis said. 

Another 120 participants are going through the Te Ahu o te Reo Māori programme beginning this month. 

Classroom. (File photo) Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Two lucky Auckland punters share $38 million Lotto Powerball prize
2
Wellington council scrambles to remove ads after poster boy's racist tweets uncovered
3
Fair Go: Carterton family shocked electricity company's 'free power day' not as it seemed
4
Mourners in Ireland laugh, cry as man plays final prank from beyond the grave
5
Eight years into Japan move, former All Black Isaac Ross 'not in a rush to get back home'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wellington council scrambles to remove ads after poster boy's racist tweets uncovered
05:57

Under proposed bill, 'bumbling jihadi' Mark Taylor could see six years 'of control or constraint' in NZ - Andrew Little

Construction workers' ancient swamp kauri discovery could aid research on global climate change
01:08

Shane Jones shrugs off AR-15 controversy - 'People shouldn't catastrophise one Facebook photo'