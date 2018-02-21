More than 500,000 New Zealanders already filled in their census online

More than half a million New Zealanders - including some aged 100-years-old - have already filled their census in online, Stats NZ says.

It comes as the official 2018 census day is still a week away on March 6, but that doesn't mean people can't fill out their forms early, census general manager Denise McGregor says.

"If you know where you're going to be staying on March 6, then you can complete the form before census day, if you prefer," she said.

In a change up from previous years, Stats NZ hopes has made a big push to get as many of the census forms filled in online as possible.

It hopes up as many as 70 per cent of census forms will be completed online, and Mrs McGregor said so far more people aged over 65 than those between 15 to 25 had completed the form.

"Since February 19, when the online system opened, we've had responses from people aged up to 100 years, which is really encouraging," she said.

"We're confident that people of all ages are finding the online forms quick and easy to complete."

Stats NZ has already posted most households in New Zealand a letter with an access code containing the information needed to fill in the census form online.

However, there had been some delays in Northland, West Coast, Tasman, and the Gisborne area due to flooding and slips caused by Cyclone Gita and their remote location, Mrs McGregor said.

They were expected to receive their codes before March 6.

Paper forms will still be available for those who prefer them.

While census teams would not be knocking on household doors as in the past, they would still be visiting places like hotels, hospitals, and camping grounds to help people fill in their forms, Mrs McGregor said.