TODAY |

More than 400 people convicted for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Source: 

One in five people convicted of breaching Covid-19 restrictions last year were sentenced to time in prison.

Source: Getty

Annual statistics from the Ministry of Justice show of the 640 people charged with offences, 460 were ultimately convicted.

Of those convicted, almost 20 per cent - 85 people - were sentenced to imprisonment.

Forty-three percent got a community sentence, such as home detention, community detention, intensive supervision or community work.

A quarter of those charged were found not guilty, or the charges were dismissed or withdrawn.

Almost 80 per cent of those convicted were men, and close to half were aged under 30.

Forty-eight percent were Māori and 46 percent were European.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Crime and Justice
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Painter sacked in first week wins $12,500 compensation
2
Appeal for information as police continue to investigate early morning Auckland shooting
3
Hamilton cops bashed in late night baseball bat attack
4
Vital pathway for thousands of Filipino nurses coming to NZ for work in doubt
5
More than 400 people convicted for breaching Covid-19 restrictions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

UK eyes Covid-19 testing passports at mass gatherings

Three injured, one critically after overnight crash in Taupō

Five Northland kiwi killed in suspected dog attack

02:53

Vital pathway for thousands of Filipino nurses coming to NZ for work in doubt