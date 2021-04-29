More than 400 cats, kittens waiting to enter adoption in SPCA's largest ever backlog

More than 400 stray cats and kittens are stuck in a backlog at the SPCA's Māngere Centre waiting to be adopted.

The cattery at the SPCA's Māngere Centre is full to the brim. Source: SPCA

It is thought to be animal charity's largest ever waitlist.

The huge backlog stems from Auckland's multiple Covid-19 lockdowns and a longer than usual kitten season, which is pushing the centre's resources to its limits.

During lockdowns and Alert Level 3, the SPCA was only able to accept sick or injured animals - vulnerable, healthy strays were unable to be taken in.

Margaret Rawiri, the SPCA's Auckland area manager, said the normal waitlist during kitten season was the worst she's ever seen it.

"We’re used to being pushed to the limit during kitten season, but not like this. During each lockdown any healthy stray cats and kittens that we would normally take in for vet care and potentially adopt out, we weren’t able to, so we had to put them on a waitlist and it just keeps growing."

With more than 400 cats and kittens being cared for at the centre and 238 kittens through the doors this month alone, it means the centre's cattery is full to the brim.

"Our Māngere Centre now has so many felines in its care that we’ve almost run out of cages and have no space to take in any more," SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen said.

In an effort to help clear the backlog, she is urging people who are thinking about adopting a feline to check out those available at the centre.