More than 350 Silver Fern Farms employees set to lose their jobs at Ashburton sheepmeat plant

Meat processor and exporter Silver Fern Farms is planning to permanently close its Ashburton sheepmeat processing plant due to declining regional sheep numbers, affecting 370 people.

The company says it has advised its employees of the proposal to close the Fairton site and has discussed potential transfer options of staff to other sites.

Silver Fern Farms chief executive Dean Hamilton says the closure of the plant is due to a significant decrease in processing numbers over the last 10 years.

"There has been significant land-use change in Canterbury and Marlborough over the last decade and there are fewer sheep farms in these regions as they have made way for other uses such as dairy and win," Mr Hamilton said in a statement this afternoon.

"Higher returns from land-use conversion, and period of drought in these regions have contributed to this decline in sheep numbers.

"Fairton was consistently processing over one million lambs prior to 2010.

"Last season we processed under 500,000 lambs.

"This years that has continued to decline and we processed just over 325,000 in a six month seasonal operation.

"It makes economic sense to consolidate this number at our nearby Pareora site which has the capacity to process the combined numbers.

"We understand this will have a significant impact on our people at Fairton as they work through the consultation process and weigh their options."