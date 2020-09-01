More than $35,000 raised for family after toddler dies in 'tragic accident' at Upper Hutt park

More than $35,000 has been raised for the family of a young girl who died in a "tragic accident" at a park in Upper Hutt last week.

Amberlie Pennington-Foley. Source: Givealittle

Three-year-old Amberlie Pennington-Foley died after an incident at Harcourt Park last Thursday, with police labelling her death a "tragic accident".

A Givealittle page has been set up to support her parents, who moved to New Zealand from the UK nine years ago to start their family.

"Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the global travel restrictions, it is proving very difficult and expensive to get their family to New Zealand to support one another during this terrible time," the page creator writes.

The money raised will help pay for the immediate family to come to New Zealand, as well as covering quarantine and accommodation costs.

Family friends also plan to hold a "celebration of Amberlie's short but happy life".