TODAY |

More than $35,000 raised for family after toddler dies in 'tragic accident' at Upper Hutt park

Source:  1 NEWS

More than $35,000 has been raised for the family of a young girl who died in a "tragic accident" at a park in Upper Hutt last week.

Amberlie Pennington-Foley. Source: Givealittle

Three-year-old Amberlie Pennington-Foley died after an incident at Harcourt Park last Thursday, with police labelling her death a "tragic accident".

A Givealittle page has been set up to support her parents, who moved to New Zealand from the UK nine years ago to start their family.

Read More
Child dies in Upper Hutt after suspected 'tragic accident' at park

"Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the global travel restrictions, it is proving very difficult and expensive to get their family to New Zealand to support one another during this terrible time," the page creator writes.

The money raised will help pay for the immediate family to come to New Zealand, as well as covering quarantine and accommodation costs.

Family friends also plan to hold a "celebration of Amberlie's short but happy life".

Within the first 22 hours of the page being public, more than $36,000 was raised by 719 donors.

New Zealand
Wellington
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: With five new community cases, Government to update NZ's response to Covid-19 pandemic
2
Man responsible for Christchurch mosque attacks designated a terrorist entity by Prime Minister
3
Five new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand today
4
Snowfall on first day of spring turns parts of South Island into winter wonderland
5
Nations moving out of pandemic lockdown too early a 'recipe for disaster', WHO warns
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: With five new community cases, Government to update NZ's response to Covid-19 pandemic

Five new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand today
05:09

Fair Go: South Canterbury widower fed up after realising $4300 luxury watch runs fast
01:54

Snowfall on first day of spring turns parts of South Island into winter wonderland