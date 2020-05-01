TODAY |

More than 340,000 on benefit as impact of Covid-19 hits Kiwis

Source:  1 NEWS

New figures from the Ministry of Social Development show more than 6,000 New Zealanders signed up for the benefit last week.

The latest Ministry of Social Development figures were released today. Source: 1 NEWS

The number is expected to only increase as the country deals with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. 

More than 340,000 Kiwis are currently on the benefit, the highest number in five years. 

This up from just under 310,000 people, as was reported at the end of March. 

It is estimated around six per cent of the country’s working age population are currently receiving job seekers support. 

According to Statistics NZ, New Zealand’s unemployment rate had been sitting at four per cent for the December 2019 quarter before the global pandemic.  


