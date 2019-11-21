TODAY |

'The house danced' - More than 3000 people shaken by 4.3 magnitude earthquake in Hawke's Bay

Residents in eastern Hawke's Bay have been rattled by a 4.3 magnitude earthquake this morning.

Seismograph recording the seismic activity of an earthquake (file picture). Source: istock.com

According to GeoNet, the quake struck at 6.35am at a depth of 35km, 10km south-west of Hastings.

GeoNet describes the shaking as "light".

More than 3100 people indicated that they'd felt the quake on the GeoNet website, predominantly near Napier and Hastings.

A person who lives in the Napier suburb of Greenmeadows told Breakfast her "house danced".

Another person in Flaxmere told Breakfast she felt the shake, saying it "even got her daughter to look up from her tablet".

