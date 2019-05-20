More than 300 sheep reported missing from Southland farm located, never left farm

Hundreds of sheep and rams believed to have been stolen from a Southland farm have been accounted for by their owner, following a "miscommunication issue".
Police were investigating the loss of 320 sheep from a Waimumu address, valued at an estimated $65,000, as well as eight rams which were believed to have gone missing in late April.
Mataura Police Constable Wayne McClelland told 1 NEWS the stock were accounted for yesterday "after a thorough stocktake".
"It was probably just ... miscommunication by the farmer."
No criminal offence is believed to have taken place as the animals didn't leave the farm.
Police thanked the members of the public who came forward to assist with their inquiries.