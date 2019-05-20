More than 300 sheep reported missing from Southland farm located, never left farm

Hundreds of sheep and rams believed to have been stolen from a Southland farm have been accounted for by their owner, following a "miscommunication issue".

Police were investigating the loss of 320 sheep from a Waimumu address, valued at an estimated $65,000, as well as eight rams which were believed to have gone missing in late April.

Mataura Police Constable Wayne McClelland told 1 NEWS the stock were accounted for yesterday "after a thorough stocktake".

"It was probably just ... miscommunication by the farmer."

No criminal offence is believed to have taken place as the animals didn't leave the farm.