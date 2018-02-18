 

More than 30,000 line Auckland's Ponsonby Road to celebrate diversity

Donna-Marie Lever 

1 NEWS Reporter

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was one of those marching in the sixth annual Pride Parade.
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

Police (file picture).

Body found in search for missing Hamilton man

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


Ms Genter still wants to be co-leader of the Green Party.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages


The Prime Minister was popular among the thousands of spectators on Auckland's Ponsonby Road.

Jacinda Ardern becomes the first prime minister to walk in a Pride Parade

Jacinda Ardern says NZ can't be complacent about inclusiveness for LGBTQI communities

The first PM to walk in a Pride Parade says we still have work to do.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Ms Genter made the announcement at her Auckland home with her partner.

'Thank you for your prayers and condolences but that is not enough' – Thousands protest in Florida

MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

Civil Defence says people should plan now for the cyclone's impact.


 
