More than $24,000 raised for family of boy who died after falling down slip near Gisborne

An 11-year-old boy who was found dead after falling down a slip near Gisborne has been remembered as "much loved by all those who knew him".

Lucas Mildenhall was found dead after he didn't return from a walk in the Whatatutu area, north of Gisborne, on Sunday.

He was found by a family member, police said on Monday.

A Givealittle page supporting his family has reached more than $24,000 in two days, with contributions from 256 donors.

"He was much loved by all those who knew him and his family are understandably grief-stricken," the organiser says on the page.

The money will go towards helping meet the "unexpected costs which arise from a bereavement", the page says.

As well as the donations, the page has been flooded with messages of support from friends and well-wishers.