More than 200 hectares of Auckland land rezoned as public open space

Aucklanders will have more outside space to enjoy after the council rezoned 233 hectares of land as public open space.

"As our city grows, we need more and better public open space for Aucklanders to enjoy," Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said in a statement today.

"The decision today adds considerably to our parks, conservation areas and public open space. Over the same period, less than one hectare of public open space has been disposed of."

Mr Goff claims the move "makes nonsense" of claims the council "was selling off its land rather than making the city a greener, better place to live in and enjoy".

The decision was also made to proceed with the plan change to rezone 619 Ōruarangi Road - an 8.9-hectare block of land which is adjacent to Ihumātao - from future urban development. The council-owned land contains the historic Rennie homestead.