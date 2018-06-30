More than 20 domestic flights out of Auckland Airport affected by fog

About 28 domestic regional flights have been affected by fog at Auckland Airport this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Three flights have been cancelled, two diverted and 23 delayed as of 9.45am.

The flights affected include Great Barrier Island, Tauranga, Whangārei, Palmerston North, Taupō, Gisborne, Napier, Palmerston North, Rotorua, Nelson and the Bay of Islands.

One flight to Queenstown and one flight to Christchurch has been delayed due to the fog.



Domestic flights to Wellington and Dunedin have not been affected.

International flights have also not been affected.