More than $20,000 worth of equipment stolen from Northland's R. Tucker Thompson

Source:  1 NEWS

A Northland community icon has fallen victim to thieves, seeing over $20,000 worth of equipment taken in a thoughtless act.

The schooner’s been giving hundreds of Northland youth a team building experience for the past 15 years. Source: Seven Sharp

The tall ship R. Tucker Thompson is a much loved member of the Northland community, carrying tourists every summer, while also giving local youth a seafaring team building experience in the winter.

However, despite her status as a charitable organisation, thieves have made off with $20,000 worth of inflatable tender and an outboard motor.

Jane Hindle of the R. Tucker Thompson Sail Training Trust spoke to Seven Sharp about the impact of the thefts will have.

Watch the full story above.

New Zealand
Northland
Tourism
