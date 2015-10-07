 

More than 180 jobs could go at Otago University

More than 180 full-time jobs will go at the University of Otago if a proposed restructure outlined to staff today is adopted.

A menacing message posted on an anonymous bulletin board prompted fears over copycat slayings similar to recent United States tragedies.

Source: 1 NEWS

A business case presented to staff would see significant changes in the way a number of support services are configured, along with a reduction of 182 full-time equivalent general staff positions.  

The university currently employs approximately 2300 full-time equivalent staff.

The business case sets out what the university says is a pathway to improve support services in a way that frees up resources for teaching and research, the facilities that support these activities, and further enhancements to the quality of student learning. 

"If we are to maintain an environment of excellence, then we need to be strategic, focused and consistent in our operational approach to support services. This business case outlines an exciting new way to meet challenges in a sustainable way," Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne told staff. 

Professor Hayne said innovation has long been one of Otago University's defining characteristics and if it is to continue to prosper as a world-class university, it must continue to innovate, including in the provision of support services.  

She added that the present proposal would also make Otago's taxpayer and student/parent funding go even further to support the university’s core academic and research endeavours and to enhance the student experience.      

It has been more than 20 years since the way in which the university's administrative services are provided have been comprehensively reviewed, Professor Hayne said.

Staff have been given six weeks, until August 25, to provide their feedback on the proposal.

