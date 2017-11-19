More than 150 new state houses to be built in regional New Zealand in major government project

The government has today released details of the largest state housing build for New Zealand regional centres in decades, with Napier and Hastings receiving almost a third of the projected homes.

Source: 1 NEWS

Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford made the announcement today which outlines 155 new state houses in 15 regional centres across the country by mid-2018.

"This is the first step in building more new homes to help those most in need in our regions. In total, it will build more than 270 bedrooms for individuals or families in the areas where they are needed most," Minister Twyford said.

"Housing NZ will build these modern, warm and dry homes on its vacant land and on its larger properties. They will mostly consist of one or two bedroom homes, with some larger homes.



"These homes will be low maintenance, fully insulated, and have carpets, curtains and double glazing."

Of the 155 planned state houses, the Napier and Hastings regions will receive 49, with the next highest Nelson / Marlborough with 20.

Minister Twyford said work will begin on these houses this month and it's expected people will start moving into them by mid this year.

"This is the largest building initiative Housing NZ has undertaken outside the main centres in decades," Minister Twyford said.



"If we want to reduce homelessness, we must build more state houses. If more state houses had been built in the past decade, we would not have the levels of homelessness we do today."