 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


More than 150 new state houses to be built in regional New Zealand in major government project

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The government has today released details of the largest state housing build for New Zealand regional centres in decades, with Napier and Hastings receiving almost a third of the projected homes.

Phil Twyford also says those who get the affordable houses will be decided through a ballot, not means testing.

Source: 1 NEWS

Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford made the announcement today which outlines 155 new state houses in 15 regional centres across the country by mid-2018.

"This is the first step in building more new homes to help those most in need in our regions. In total, it will build more than 270 bedrooms for individuals or families in the areas where they are needed most," Minister Twyford said.

"Housing NZ will build these modern, warm and dry homes on its vacant land and on its larger properties. They will mostly consist of one or two bedroom homes, with some larger homes.

"These homes will be low maintenance, fully insulated, and have carpets, curtains and double glazing."

Of the 155 planned state houses, the Napier and Hastings regions will receive 49, with the next highest Nelson / Marlborough with 20.

Minister Twyford said work will begin on these houses this month and it's expected people will start moving into them by mid this year.

"This is the largest building initiative Housing NZ has undertaken outside the main centres in decades," Minister Twyford said.

"If we want to reduce homelessness, we must build more state houses. If more state houses had been built in the past decade, we would not have the levels of homelessness we do today."

New state houses will be built the following regional centres:
• Far North - 10
• Rotorua - 8
• Whakatane – 8
• Napier/Hastings – 49
• New Plymouth – 6
• Whanganui – 7
• Palmerston North – 11
• Nelson / Marlborough – 20
• South Canterbury – 19
• Dunedin – 14
• Invercargill – 3

 

Related

Economy

Politics

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:31
1
Colin Mitchell was found guilty by a jury after the incident at the Riverhead quarry.

Man found guilty of horrifying kidnapping and sexually motivated attack on woman at Auckland quarry revealed to be a serial rapist

2
Phil Twyford also says those who get the affordable houses will be decided through a ballot, not means testing.

More than 150 new state houses to be built in regional New Zealand in major government project


3
Friction over Labour's involvement in the Barnaby Joyce citizenship saga has been well and truly put aside.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern and Malcolm Turnbull hold joint press conference in Sydney

04:23
4
AA’s Mark Stockdale analyses what exactly motorists are paying for at the pump.

The reason behind New Zealand's high petrol prices revealed


00:24
5
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

00:20
The incident played out in Scotland’s capital yesterday as a blizzard hit the UK.

Watch: Double-decker bus slides on icy Edinburgh road coming heart-stoppingly close to collision with two vehicles

The close call came as Scotland is enveloped in a major winter storm hitting the UK and Europe.

00:28
The closure of SH1 due to Cyclone Gita allowed the detonation work to happen.

Watch: 'Rocky' the 700 tonne boulder blown up as work crew takes advantage of Kaikoura road closure

"Due to its size, another earthquake could have sent it rolling down the hill, taking out any rockfall protection in the process."

06:31

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

The rodeo advocate clashed with the Breakfast host on the issue.

01:57
Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.

Legal profession's current sexual harassment complaint process can 're-victimise' complainants, says Law Society

The society's president Kathryn Beck spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast as it launches a working group to look into the issue.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 