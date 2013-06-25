 

New Zealand


More than 1300 properties in Taranaki still without power following Cyclone Gita

More than 1300 households are still without power after being affected by cyclone Gita on Tuesday.

Powerco Network Operations Manager Phil Marsh says the most badly affected area is eastern Taranaki.

Reports indicate around per cent of the damage in eastern Taranaki has been caused by trees breaking and falling into power lines.

Due to the scale of the damage, there are areas that will take at least another week to rebuild.

A number of crews are working to get all residents back on supply, restoring 24,000 customers so far.

