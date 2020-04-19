More than $120k from generous Kiwis donated to Orana Wildlife Park as it struggles through lockdown

Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch has received a healthy boost from donations after a story aired on 1 NEWS about its struggles during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Zoos throughout the country had been under pressure as the income they brought in from entry fees disappeared.

Orana Park set up a Givealittle page, which last night had about $18,000.

But today, that number has spiked to more than $123,000, including a pocket money donation from a nine-year-old boy.

After the story ran, Oranga Park's website also crashed under the volume of people trying to access it.

The money raised will pay for essential costs, including food for the animals, heating for certain primates and for the staff who care for them.

Yesterday, Orana Wildlife Trust chief executive Lynn Anderson said 95 per cent of the zoo’s income was tied to the admission fee paid by visitors and cash is now running low.

“Orana Wildlife Park costs $70,000 a week to operate, and only 40 per cent of that is covered by the Government wage subsidy,” she says.

“The gorillas alone, they munch through $800 dollars of vegetables a week.”

Orana Wildlife Trust officials said they would do everything they can to keep things running as they always have, but they’ll need support from their local community when the restrictions lift.