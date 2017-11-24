 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


More than 1200 students forced to find a new place to study after huge Auckland training provider liquidates

share

Source:

NZN

The liquidators of the country's largest tertiary training provider to Pacific people are working with authorities to help 1200 students find a new place to study.

Staff at Best Pacific Institute of Education were told today that they are out of a job, and students are also in limbo.
Source: 1 NEWS

William Black and Conor McElhinney, partners of McGrathNicol, have been appointed liquidators of Best Pacific Institute of Education Ltd.

All courses are suspended and there are meetings for students on Monday at campuses in New Lynn and Manukau.

The liquidators say they'll work with the directors, the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) and the New Zealand Qualifications Authority to help students find new education providers.

One News earlier reported Best had told 150 staff it was closing. It has been operating for 30 years and has educated more than 20,000 people.

TEC earlier said it would not be funding Best in 2018 due to concerns about its financial sustainability and performance, "and our knowledge of the education needs in south Auckland".

TEC says Best provides training from Level One foundation-type courses through to degree level.

"We have identified alternative providers in the area for all of Best's programmes and will be working hard so that students can make a decision on their future study and understand the government support available," TEC said.

The shareholders resolved to appoint liquidators after determining that Best could no longer continue to trade.

The liquidators will report on the cause of the failure to creditors.

Related

Education

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Extraordinary comments for a justice minister to make' - National slams Andrew Little on prisoner level stance

00:30
2
Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.

As it happened: De Grandhomme's maiden ton caps off stellar second day as Black Caps take full control of Test against Windies

00:30
3
De Grandomme added to a fine day of batting from the Black Caps who took complete control of the Test on Day 2.

Colin de Grandhomme collects maiden ton in smashing fashion, smacks massive sixes in second-fastest Test century in NZ history


4
Katrin Jakobsdottir leader of the Left Green Movement after casting her ballot, during the general election in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Meet Iceland's Jacinda Ardern - new left-green party leader comes to power

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:30
Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.

As it happened: De Grandhomme's maiden ton caps off stellar second day as Black Caps take full control of Test against Windies

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first Test match between NZ and the West Indies in Wellington.

Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

Burling will not be among the candidates for Sportsman of the Year, due to the wishes of his team.

10:05
1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out.

Concerns raised over Taser use on mentally ill following police report

Mental Health Foundation is concerned about the disproportionate use of police force on people with mental health issues.

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

The alert come from the Whitby area in Auckland.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 