More than 12,000 guns surrendered to Police through buy-back scheme

A new milestone has been reached by New Zealand police with the post-Christchurch terrorist attack gun buy-back scheme, with more than 12,000 firearms collected at over 100 collection events nationwide.

More than $22 million has been spent compensating gun owners for their firearms.

The buy-back scheme has been running for five weeks.

Police say there has been plenty of positive feedback about the collection process.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clements says "firearms owners attitudes towards this process has been outstanding".

"I really want to thank both the public and our team for making the first 100 collection events go so well."

More collection events are scheduled nationwide until the end of September. Police will then review if more are needed.
 

A total of 1055 prohibited firearms were handed in at events across the country.
