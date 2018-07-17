 

More than $11k fundraised for nine children of couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

A Givealittle page set up for the family of the husband and wife who died after being swept off the rocks at Auckland's Muriwai beach on Monday has raised more than $11,000.

Mu Thu Pa and Kay Dah Ukay died after falling into the water at West Auckland’s dangerous Muriwai Beach.
The page has been created for the family by Kevin Hunt who employs two of the couple's sons.

The two victims, Mu Thu Pa and Kay Dah Ukay, were refugees from Burma who moved to New Zealand 10 years ago.

They were parents of nine children, three of which were with them when they died.

Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.
Funds raised from the Givealittle page will be will be used for funeral expenses and associated costs including travel, food and accomodation. Any surplus money will go to the family to help cover living costs.

Read more: Burmese community creating new Muriwai rocks warning signs after pair drown at Auckland beach

