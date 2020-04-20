More than 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded in NZ to be repatriated home

More than 1000 Vanuatu nationals will be sent home on New Zealand Defence Force flights over the coming week, the Government announced today.

Plane above Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Ron Mark said the repatriation effort was being worked through with Government agencies, employers and the Vanuatu Government as there were no commercial flight options.

Mr Peters said the Vanuatuans in New Zealand were largely made up of recognised seasonal employment workers, and many of them were now without work.

“The Government of Vanuatu has requested assistance from New Zealand to help get these workers home and New Zealand is supporting that request,” he said.

“In these turbulent times, the New Zealand Government remains committed to supporting Pacific governments to get their people home.”

He said when the Covid-19 pandemic was declared, more than 3700 workers from Vanuatu were in New Zealand.

“RSE workers from Vanuatu play an important role in the New Zealand horticulture and viticulture industry.

“Similarly, working here provides an opportunity to earn an income while gaining skills and experience to help their communities back home in Vanuatu,” Mr Peters said.

Mr Mark said using Defence Force assets was only explored in the “exceptional circumstances” where all other options were exhausted.

“With no commercial flights, a large number of repatriations needed, and a short window of possibility to repatriate, this is an exceptional circumstance,” he said.

The air force will fly a Boeing 757 aircraft over eight flights in the coming week.

These flights will be split between Christchurch Airport and the Whenuapai Air Force Base in Auckland.